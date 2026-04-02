Twelve FC Dallas boys sides advance out of the group stage at 2026 Dallas Cup

A fair number of FCD Academy and Youth teams have advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 Dallas Cup. A bunch of them are playing today with a couple starting the next phase tomorrow.

Go check them out!

FC Dallas Academy

U19s

Finished 3rd in Bracket A (0-1-2, 2 points) and did not advance.

U17s

Finished 1st in Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 9 goals for and 0 goals against. The 17s advance to the Quarter-Finals against DKSC ECNL today (Thursday) at 4 pm on Dallas Soccer Park field 5 (used to be MoneyGram).

U16s

The 16s finished 3rd in Group J (1-1-1, 4 points) at the Generation adidas Cup and did not advance.

U15s

The 15s finished tied for 2nd (with 2 other teams) in Group B (1-1-1, 4 points) at the Generation adidas Cup and did not advance.

U14s

The 14s won Bracket G (3-0-0, 9 points) with 7 goals for and 0 goals against. They advance and face Legends FC (California) at Toyota Soccer Center today at 5 pm.

U13s

The 13s won Bracket A (2-0-1, 7 points) with 12 goals for and 1 goal against. They advance and play Sting SC Aarmiento at 1 pm today on Toyota Soccer Center Field 5.

U12 North

12 North finished atop Bracket C (2-0-1, 7 points) with 13 goals for and 4 goals against. They advance and face Dallas Texas Pre-ECNL Salazar at 3 pm today on Richland 13.

U12 South

U12 South finished 2nd in Bracket D (1-0-2, 5 points) with 13 goals for and 8 goals against. They do not advance.

U11 South

U11 South finished 1st in Bracket E (3-0-0, 9 points) with 10 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance to the Quarter-Finals today and face Raptors FC at 5 pn on Richland 16.

U11 North did not make the Dallas Cup. Reasons unknown.

U10 North

10 North won Bracket D (3-0-0, 9 points) with 14 goals for and 3 goals against. They advance to the Quarters and face Dallas Texans Pre-ECNL Mendoza at 1 pm today on Richland 12.

U10 South

10 South finished 2nd in Bracket C (1-1-1, 4 points) with 6 goals for and 6 goals against. They did not advance.

FC Dallas Youth

U19

FCDY ECNL Red won Bracket B (3-0-0, 9 points) with 9 goals for and 4 goals against. They face Everton College in the Quarters tomorrow at 3 pm on DSP 4.

FCDY ENCL RL Red finished 2rd in Briacket E (1-2-0, 3 points) with 6 goals for and 11 goals against. They did not advance.

U18

FCDY ECNL RL finished 2nd in Bracket A (2-1-0, 6 points) with 10 goals for and 3 goals against. I think they are advancing as a wildcard, but the bracket has not yet been posted for the Quarter-Finals .

Update: FCDY ECNL RL faces Solar SC ECNL in the Quarters at 11 am Tomorrow. Tough draw.

FCDY ECNL White won Bracket E (2-0-1, 7 points) with 10 goals for and 3 goals against. They should be advancing, and the E winner is listed as playing at 11 am tomorrow on DSP 3.

Update: opponent determined: Dallas Texans ECRL.

U17s

FCDY Red ECNL 09 won Bracket B (3-0-0, 9 points) with 11 goals for and 0 goals against. They advance to the Quarter-Finals and face Dallas Texans ECNL.

U16

FCDY Red ECNL finished 2nd in Bracket D (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 3 goals against. They actually tied with 2 other teams on 6 but lost out on the tiebreaker and didn’t advance.

U15

FCDY ECNL White won Bracket D (3-0-0, 9 points) with 7 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance to face Dallas Hornets MLS Next today at noon on DSP 4.

FCDY ECNL Red won Bracket F (3-0-0, 9 points) with 8 goals for and 1 goal against. They advance and face GFI Academy at Noon today on DSP 3.

U14

FCDY ECNL Red came in 2nd in Bracket C (1-2-0, 3 points) with 5 goals for and 5 goals against. They do not advance.

U13

FCDY ECNL White finished 2nd in Bracket F (2-1-0, 6 points) with 5 goals for and 2 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL Red came in 2nd in Bracket C (1-0-2, 5 points) with 6 goals for and 2 goals against. They do not advance.

U12

FCDY ETX East Garcia finished 2nd in Bracket E (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 6 goals against. They do not advance.

U11

FCDY Pre-ECNL Gomez finished tied for 1st in Bracket C (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 7 goals against. They do not advance on the tiebreaker.

U10

No FCDY team.

Girls’ teams next.