Twelve FC Dallas boys sides advance out of the group stage at 2026 Dallas Cup

A fair number of FCD Academy and Youth teams have advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 Dallas Cup. A bunch of them are playing today with a couple starting the next phase tomorrow.
Go check them out!
FC Dallas Academy
U19s
Finished 3rd in Bracket A (0-1-2, 2 points) and did not advance.
U17s
Finished 1st in Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 9 goals for and 0 goals against. The 17s advance to the Quarter-Finals against DKSC ECNL today (Thursday) at 4 pm on Dallas Soccer Park field 5 (used to be MoneyGram).
U16s
The 16s finished 3rd in Group J (1-1-1, 4 points) at the Generation adidas Cup and did not advance.
U15s
The 15s finished tied for 2nd (with 2 other teams) in Group B (1-1-1, 4 points) at the Generation adidas Cup and did not advance.
U14s
The 14s won Bracket G (3-0-0, 9 points) with 7 goals for and 0 goals against. They advance and face Legends FC (California) at Toyota Soccer Center today at 5 pm.
U13s
The 13s won Bracket A (2-0-1, 7 points) with 12 goals for and 1 goal against. They advance and play Sting SC Aarmiento at 1 pm today on Toyota Soccer Center Field 5.
U12 North
12 North finished atop Bracket C (2-0-1, 7 points) with 13 goals for and 4 goals against. They advance and face Dallas Texas Pre-ECNL Salazar at 3 pm today on Richland 13.
U12 South
U12 South finished 2nd in Bracket D (1-0-2, 5 points) with 13 goals for and 8 goals against. They do not advance.
U11 South
U11 South finished 1st in Bracket E (3-0-0, 9 points) with 10 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance to the Quarter-Finals today and face Raptors FC at 5 pn on Richland 16.
U11 North did not make the Dallas Cup. Reasons unknown.
U10 North
10 North won Bracket D (3-0-0, 9 points) with 14 goals for and 3 goals against. They advance to the Quarters and face Dallas Texans Pre-ECNL Mendoza at 1 pm today on Richland 12.
U10 South
10 South finished 2nd in Bracket C (1-1-1, 4 points) with 6 goals for and 6 goals against. They did not advance.
FC Dallas Youth
U19
FCDY ECNL Red won Bracket B (3-0-0, 9 points) with 9 goals for and 4 goals against. They face Everton College in the Quarters tomorrow at 3 pm on DSP 4.
FCDY ENCL RL Red finished 2rd in Briacket E (1-2-0, 3 points) with 6 goals for and 11 goals against. They did not advance.
U18
FCDY ECNL RL finished 2nd in Bracket A (2-1-0, 6 points) with 10 goals for and 3 goals against. I think they are advancing as a wildcard,
but the bracket has not yet been posted for the Quarter-Finals.
Update: FCDY ECNL RL faces Solar SC ECNL in the Quarters at 11 am Tomorrow. Tough draw.
FCDY ECNL White won Bracket E (2-0-1, 7 points) with 10 goals for and 3 goals against. They should be advancing, and the E winner is listed as playing at 11 am tomorrow on DSP 3.
Update: opponent determined: Dallas Texans ECRL.
U17s
FCDY Red ECNL 09 won Bracket B (3-0-0, 9 points) with 11 goals for and 0 goals against. They advance to the Quarter-Finals and face Dallas Texans ECNL.
U16
FCDY Red ECNL finished 2nd in Bracket D (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 3 goals against. They actually tied with 2 other teams on 6 but lost out on the tiebreaker and didn’t advance.
U15
FCDY ECNL White won Bracket D (3-0-0, 9 points) with 7 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance to face Dallas Hornets MLS Next today at noon on DSP 4.
FCDY ECNL Red won Bracket F (3-0-0, 9 points) with 8 goals for and 1 goal against. They advance and face GFI Academy at Noon today on DSP 3.
U14
FCDY ECNL Red came in 2nd in Bracket C (1-2-0, 3 points) with 5 goals for and 5 goals against. They do not advance.
U13
FCDY ECNL White finished 2nd in Bracket F (2-1-0, 6 points) with 5 goals for and 2 goals against. They do not advance.
FCDY ECNL Red came in 2nd in Bracket C (1-0-2, 5 points) with 6 goals for and 2 goals against. They do not advance.
U12
FCDY ETX East Garcia finished 2nd in Bracket E (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 6 goals against. They do not advance.
U11
FCDY Pre-ECNL Gomez finished tied for 1st in Bracket C (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 7 goals against. They do not advance on the tiebreaker.
U10
No FCDY team.
Girls’ teams next.