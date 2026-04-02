Sixteen FC Dallas Youth girls’ teams advance out of group stage in 2026 Dallas Cup

The girls had a bit more success than the boys in the 2026 Dallas Cup, and there are some great local matchups on the table.

Get out there and enjoy!

U19

FCDY ECNL won Bracket B (2-1-0, 6 points) on the tierbreaker with 14 goals for and 3 goals against. They advance to face Dallas Town FC today at 2 pm on DSP 4 (formerly MoneyGram).

FCDY ECNL RL2 finished 2nd in Bracket E (2-1-0, 6 points) with 6 goals for and 6 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX Blue finished last in Bracket A (0-3-0, 0 points) and a -8 goal differential. They do not advance.

U18

FCDY RL won Bracket B (3-0-0, 9 points) with 9 goals for and 3 goals against. They will face Dallas Legacy Arroyo in the Semi-Finals tomorrow at 3 pm on DSP 2.

U17

FCDY ECNL won Bracket C (3-0-0, 9 points) with a staggering 26 goals for and 0 goals against. They will face Dallas Texans ECNL today at 8 pm on DSP 4.

FCDY ECNL RL Red finished 2nd in Bracket F (1-2-0, 3 points) with 4 goals for and 9 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL came in 2nd in Bracket E (1-1-1, 4 points) with 10 goals for and 3 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL Blue was the 3rd place side in Bracket D (1-2-0, 3 points) with 2 goals for and 3 goals against. They do not advance.

U16

FCDY ECNL came in 2nd in Bracket C (2-1-0, 6 points) with 5 goals for and 1 goal against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL topped Bracket E (2-0-1, 7 points) with 18 goals for and 3 goals against. They face Sting Back ECNL Oxford in the Quarters today at 2 pm on DSP 8.

FCDY ECNL RL White finished last in Bracket F (0-3-0, 0 points) with 2 goals for and 9 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL Rl NTX Blue grabbed 2nd in Bracket A (2-0-1, 7 points) on the tierbreaker after finishing tied on points with the winners. Blue had 6 goals for and 0 goals against. They advance as the wild card and face Atletico Dallas FDL in the Quarter-Finals today at 2 pm on DSP 9.

U15

FCDY ECNL RL topped Bracket D (3-0-0, 9 points) with 15 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance and face FCD ECNL in the Quarters at Noon today on DSP 8.

FCDY ECNL won Bracket E (3-0-0, 9 points) with 18 goals for and 0 goals against. They face the aforementioned ECNL RL in the Quarters at Noon today on DSP 8.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX White was 3rd in Bracket C (1-2-0, 3 points) with a -13 goal differential. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX Red grabbed 2nd in Bracket B (2-1-0, 6 points) with 8 goals for and 7 goals against. They do not advance as a wildcard.

FCD ECNL RL NTX Blue also came in 2nd, but in Bracket A (1-1-1, 4 points) with 17 goals for and 7 goals against. They also do not advance as a wildcard.

U14

FCDY ECNL won Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 20 goals for and 1 goal against. They got Dallas Cosmos Black at 4 pm today on Toyota Soccer Center 8.

FCDY ECNL RL came in 2nd in Bracket D (2-1-0, 6 points) on the tierbreaker with 6 goals for and 1 goal against. They advance as the wildcard and face Sting SC Black ECNL at 3 pm today on Toyota Soccer Center 5.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX Red was the 3rd place team in Bracket C (0-2-1, 1 point) with a -2 GD. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX also finished in 3rd but in Bracket B (1-2-0, 3 points) with a -4 goal differential. They do not advance.

U13

FCDY ECNL took 1st in Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 23 goals for and 2 goals against. They face another FCD team, ECNL RL NTX Blue, in the Quarters today at 11 am on Toyota 5.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX Blue came in 2nd in Bracket B (2-1-0, 6 points) with 9 goals for and 2 goals against. They advance and face the team listed above today at 11 am on Toyota 5.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX Red finished 4th in Bracket D (0-3-0, 0 points) and a -5 GD. They do not advance.

FCDY ECNL RL NTX White was 3rd in Bracket C (1-2-0, 3 points) with 5 goals for and 4 goals against. They do not advance.

U12

FCDY Pre-ECNL Garcia won Bracket E (3-0-0, 9 points) with 12 goals for and 1 goal against. They face Revolution Premier SC Gold in the Quarters today at 5 pm on Richland 14.

FCDY Pre-ECNL Haylock took Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 14 goals for and 0 goals against. They get Dallas Cosmos SC Black today at 5 pm on Richland 11.

FCDY Pre-ECNL Stark topped Bracket C (2-0-1, 7 points) with 5 goals for and 0 goals against. They face Dallas Surf East Gold at 5 pm today on Richland 13.

FCDY TXN (I feel like part of their name is missing, Pre-ECNL Evans perhaps?) won Bracket B (2-0-1, 7 points) with 20 goals for and 0 goals against. They drew DKAC Pre-ECNL Hernandez in the Quarters at 5 pm today on Richland 12.

U11

FCDY Pre-ECNL Lovegrove finished 2nd on the tierbreaker in Bracket F (2-1-0, 6 points) with 10 goals for and 5 goals against. They do not advance.

FCDY Pre-ECNL Fondren also game in 2nd but in Bracket D (2-1-0, 6 points) with 6 goals for and 8 goals against. They do not advance.

U10

FCDY Pre-ECNL Lopez-Perez topped Bracket A (3-0-0, 9 points) with 15 goals for and 0 goals against. In the Quarters this morning, they defeated DKSC Pre-ECNL Batres and move on to the Semis.

FCDY Pre-ECNL Webb finished bottom of Bracket D (0-2-1) with 2 goals for and 5 goals against. They did not advance.