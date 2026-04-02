Strawn Called Up Again as US U19 WNT Heads to Argentina

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sealey Strawn has received her second national team call-up of the season, named to the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team roster for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 9-18.

The U.S. will face Argentina’s U-19 side twice, on April 14 and April 17 at the Argentina Football Federation Training Center.

Solar SC midfielder Sealey Strawn (20) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girls’ final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Strawn is the only USL Super League player on the 20-player roster, joining three NWSL players and 16 collegiate players. The 18-year-old from Prosper, Texas, has scored three goals for Dallas this season, all coming off the bench. Her previous call-up came earlier this spring for a camp in Portugal, where she scored in a 1-1 draw with the hosts.

All 20 players on the roster are age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland.

The timing of the camp will keep Strawn away from Dallas during a critical stretch of the season. The Golden Girls sit fourth in the USL Super League standings with six matches remaining, three points ahead of the teams chasing them.