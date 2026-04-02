Strawn Called Up Again as US U19 WNT Heads to Argentina

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sealey Strawn has received her second national team call-up of the season, named to the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team roster for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 9-18.
The U.S. will face Argentina’s U-19 side twice, on April 14 and April 17 at the Argentina Football Federation Training Center.
Strawn is the only USL Super League player on the 20-player roster, joining three NWSL players and 16 collegiate players. The 18-year-old from Prosper, Texas, has scored three goals for Dallas this season, all coming off the bench. Her previous call-up came earlier this spring for a camp in Portugal, where she scored in a 1-1 draw with the hosts.
All 20 players on the roster are age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland.
The timing of the camp will keep Strawn away from Dallas during a critical stretch of the season. The Golden Girls sit fourth in the USL Super League standings with six matches remaining, three points ahead of the teams chasing them.