Caroline Swann Signs with Texas Longhorns, Will Join Program After Dallas Trinity Season

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Caroline Swann has officially signed with the University of Texas, as announced both by Swann & UT today in an Instagram post. Swann, who committed to the Longhorns last August, will join the program at the conclusion of Dallas Trinity’s 2025-26 season.

A Dallas native and product of Solar Soccer Club, Swann was ranked the top girls soccer prospect in the state of Texas in the 2027 class and earned frequent call-ups to U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-15 and U-16 levels. She won the Golden Ball at the 2024 CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championship and scored for the U.S. U-15s against Germany in June of that year.

Swann joined Dallas Trinity this season as one of the youngest players in the USL Super League, making her first professional start against Sporting JAX on March 22. In her Instagram announcement last August she thanked Dallas Trinity FC and GM Chris Petrucelli for the opportunity to train and play at the professional level before she heads to Austin.

“I can’t wait to be a Longhorn,” Swann wrote. “Hook’em!”

Three matches remain in Dallas Trinity’s regular season.