Dallas Trinity FC Acquires Forward Jasmine Hamid from Fort Lauderdale United

Dallas Trinity FC has acquired forward Jasmine Hamid from Fort Lauderdale United FC via transfer for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Friday.

Hamid, 24, is one of the most decorated forwards in the USL Super League since the league’s first season. The Alexandria, Virginia native and Towson University product started 26 of 28 matches in Fort Lauderdale’s inaugural 2024-25 campaign, logging over 2,000 minutes and recording nine goals with two assists. She was the only player in Super League history to earn Player of the Month honors twice in a single season, doing so in consecutive months, and added three Team of the Month selections. She was named to the All-League Second Team at year’s end.

Dallas Trinity acquires Jasmine Hamid for an undisclosed fee, April 3, 2026

This season, Hamid has appeared in 19 matches with 16 starts, recording four goals and one assist. She has earned Team of the Month recognition twice, in October and February. Prior to Fort Lauderdale, she spent time with Bay FC as a preseason trialist before signing with Swedish club BK Häcken.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Hamid said. “The environment is professional and great, and I’m really looking forward to being involved. I’m happy with how welcoming everyone has been, and I’m super excited to get on the field to play for the fans and the team.”

“Jasmine is a proven talent in the Gainbridge Super League, with the ability to score goals and change games,” said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. “She brings dynamic attacking quality and playmaking ability to our group, and we’re excited to welcome her to Dallas.” Petrucelli credited club President and Founder Charlie Neil for his work in getting the deal done.

Dallas (8-8-5, 29 points) sits fourth in the Gainbridge Super League standings with six matches remaining. The Golden Girls host Spokane Zephyr FC (6-8-8, 26 points) on Saturday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. CT at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match airs on KFAA and streams on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.