Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC — Matchweek 25 (Match 2) Preview

USL Super League | Saturday, April 4, 2026 | 4:30 p.m. CT Cotton Bowl Stadium | Dallas, TX Broadcast: KFAA, WFAA+, Peacock, TUDN Radio

Dallas Trinity FC (8-8-5, 29 points) hosts Spokane Zephyr FC (6-8-8, 26 points) at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon, and the standings make the stakes plain. Three points separate these two clubs. A Dallas win pushes that gap to six with six matches remaining. A Spokane win ties them level. There is no padding left in this playoff race.

Spokane comes in off an inconsistent spring. The Zephyr have gone W-L-W-L-D across their last five, with the most recent result a 1-1 draw at first-place Sporting JAX on March 28, where Felicia Knox put them ahead in the 18th minute before Jacksonville leveled. Spokane has had a full week to prepare since that draw, while Dallas played Tuesday and is on a short turnaround. These clubs have split their two meetings this season — Spokane won 2-0 at home in October, Dallas returned the favor with a 2-0 win in Spokane in November. The all-time series stands at 3-3-1 heading into Saturday, and this match breaks the tie.

Chioma Ubogagu of Dallas Trinity (right) defends against Spokane Zephyr, October 12, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Dallas enters the weekend having fallen 2-1 to Tampa Bay Sun on Tuesday in a result that underlined the problem Thackeray has been trying to solve all spring. Three days later, he has a new weapon available. Jasmine Hamid, acquired Friday from Fort Lauderdale United FC, arrived in Dallas and trained with the team today. The league’s only two-time Player of the Month winner is eligible Saturday. Whether Thackeray starts her or brings her off the bench, her presence changes what this attack can threaten.

Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity FC: Lauren Flynn is out with a lower leg injury. Sydney Cheesman is available after clearing concussion protocol.

Spokane Zephyr FC: Forward Natalie Viggiano is out with a left knee injury.

Dallas

The first order of business is the back line. With Flynn out, Hannah Davison is the most likely partner for Amber Wisner at center back, with Cheesman available to push for a starting spot or provide cover. Getting that combination right early will be important against a Spokane attack that likes to run in behind.

Going forward, the narrative of Dallas’s spring has been about finishing. Thackeray has said it, Wisner has said it, and the statistics confirm it — 15 shots against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, one goal. Hamid is here to change that equation, and Saturday is her first opportunity.

Jasmine Hamid — She has scored 13 goals across two Super League seasons, been the most productive forward Fort Lauderdale has ever had, and arrived in Dallas knowing exactly what this team needs. The question on Saturday is not whether she can produce, it’s how quickly Thackeray trusts her with the minutes that matter most.

Dallas Trinity acquires Jasmine Hamid for an undisclosed fee, April 3, 2026

Heather Stainbrook — She has been the engine of this attack all spring and the player who makes everything around her work harder. Her pressing, her movement into the box, and her ability to find space late in matches have been constants even when the results haven’t followed. Against a Spokane side that can be vulnerable in transition, her ability to win the ball high up the pitch could be decisive.

Sydney Cheesman — Back from concussion protocol, Cheesman brings the athleticism and aggression that made her debut against Lexington so promising. With Flynn unavailable, she is a natural fit to step into the XI and give the back line the energy it needs against a Spokane attack that likes to run in behind. Saturday could be her first real extended run in the starting lineup.

Spokane Zephyr FC

Spokane arrives in Dallas having taken a point off the league leaders just last week. Coach Nicole Lukic has built a side that is difficult to break down and dangerous from quick transitions, and their goalkeeper is playing the best soccer of anyone at her position in the league.

Hope Hisey — On March 28, Hisey set the league’s single-season saves record with her 71st stop of the campaign, surpassing her own mark of 70 set last season. She now sits 21 saves ahead of any other goalkeeper in the league. Dallas has generated chances against every opponent this spring. Getting them past Hisey will require more than volume.

The USL Super League’s all-time saves leader, Hope Hisey (via USL Spokane)

Felicia Knox — Three goals on the season, including the opener at JAX on March 28. Knox is Spokane’s most dangerous central midfielder and their primary goal threat from the middle of the park. Dallas will need to account for her runs from deep on every Spokane possession in the final third.

Tori Zierenberg — She scored in Spokane’s 2-0 win over Dallas in October and has been one of their most consistent attacking threats all season. She works hard, runs in behind, and can finish. Dallas’s back line will need to be sharp, tracking her from the first whistle.

What’s at Stake

With six matches remaining after Saturday, every result matters more than the last. Dallas has not won in four matches. Spokane arrives three points back with a full week of rest behind them. The Cotton Bowl crowd on a Saturday afternoon deserves a response. The teams in the playoffs are the ones that deserve to be there. Saturday is Dallas’s chance to prove they do.

PROJECTED DALLAS TRINITY FC LINEUP (4-2-3-1): Tyler McCamey; Cyera Hintzen, Hannah Davison, Amber Wisner (C), Samar Guidry; Wayny Balata, Heather Stainbrook; Chioma Ubogagu, Lexi Missimo, Cam Lancaster; Bethany Bos

PROJECTED SPOKANE ZEPHYR FC LINEUP (4-3-3): Hope Hisey; Ginger Fontenot, Reese Tappan, Haley Thomas, Charley Boone; Felicia Knox, Emma Jaskaniec, Sophia Braun; Tori Zierenberg, Lena Silano, Cameron Tucker