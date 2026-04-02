North Texas World Cup 2026 Transportation Plan unveiled

The North Texas World Cup Organizing Committee and the North Central Texas Council of Governments have unveiled the transportation plan for this summer during the World Cup.

Elements of the transportation plan will facilitate movement in DFW during the tournament by using the region’s “multimodal transportation system” to travel during the tournament to Dallas Stadium in Arlington (a.k.a. AT&T Stadium), the FIFA Fan Festival at Dallas at Fair Park, the International Broadcast Center, and other related events across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Major sporting events create unforgettable, lifelong memories for fans, and in North Texas, we are accustomed to welcoming some of the biggest events on the sports calendar,” said Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “Any major sporting event, such as the FIFA World Cup, requires months of collaboration with partners across multiple sectors, including transportation. We’re grateful to our federal, state, regional, and local partners for their efforts in making this moment possible.”

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is leading the transportation planning, coordinating closely with transit agencies, airports, and municipalities.

“The FIFA World Cup represents something entirely new: the largest sporting event in the world coming to one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” said Michael Morris, P.E., Director of Transportation for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. “Embracing this historic opportunity required unprecedented collaboration across our cities, counties, state transportation department, and transit agencies to deliver a transportation strategy worthy of a global stage.”

Involved in the planning are the North Central Texas Council of Governments; the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington; Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Trinity Metro, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE).

The plan includes new multimodal connections and special event transit services designed specifically for FIFA World Cup 2026™ operations.

“By aligning our partners under one coordinated vision, we have built an innovative system that brings together rail, bus, and smart infrastructure to meet the scale and energy of the FIFA World Cup,” Morris said. “Our goal is simple: to provide every fan with an experience of a lifetime – supported by transportation that is seamless and reliable.”

Match Day Operations – Train, Ride Share, & Parking

Ticket holders can ride the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) from Fort Worth or Dallas to CentrePort Station. From there, they will take a charter bus to the Bus Hub, the designated transit drop-off zone near the stadium. Fans will then have a short, half-mile walk to the entrance.

Spectators can also use rideshare services to attend matches. The Esports Stadium Arlington lot has been designated as the rideshare lot for rideshare companies to operate pick-up and drop-off.

The region’s extensive freeway and highway system will give fans multiple options to drive to the stadium for events, with parking options available.

“Our plan moves visitors from rail to charter buses with dedicated routes connecting key transit hubs to the stadium,” said Karla Windsor, a senior program manager for NCTCOG. “We appreciate our local, state, and federal partners for lending their collaboration in the development of this plan.”

Getting Around North Texas

Public transit is the most efficient way to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 events. Direct service connects to multiple cities in the North Texas region, the airports, the FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas at Fair Park, and the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, allowing visitors to travel quickly and comfortably by rail or bus. Fans can plan their trips and purchase tickets using the GoPass app.

Road Closures

“Dallas Stadium” – a.k.a. AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Fan Fest – Fair Park, Dallas

Downtown Dallas

Center Point Stadium – Trinity Express, North Arlington

More information about the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee FIFA World Cup 2026™ Transportation Plan can be found at dallasfwc26.com.