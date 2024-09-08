Trinity tie USL Super League home opener

Hometown hero Sam Meza grabbed the tying goal for Dallas Trinity FC to stay unbeaten in league play.

“It was a fantastic night for our club, for soccer and the city of Dallas,” said Chris Petrucelli, DTFC GM and stand-in head coach. “There was a wonderful crowd and it was an exciting match. We’re really excited about the momentum that we’ve created as a club. We would’ve loved to win the match and feel like we had the opportunities to do that.”

With Jenna Winebrenner (foot) and Maya Gordon (knee) both injured, Solar SC’s Jordyn Hardeman got the start alongside Hannah Davison at center back. Gabby Guillen and Julia Dorsey kept the start at full back from the 1-1 draw in Tampa. Samantha Estrada got the start in goal after a good showing against Barcelona last week.

Amber Brooks once again anchored the midfield behind Jenny Danielsson and Sam Meza. Chioma Ubogagu and Enzi Broussard took up the wide spots, with Allie Thornton up front.

Despite Dallas dominating the opening half hour, DC took the lead in the 29th minute through Jorian Baucom. Attempting to build out of the back, DTFC cycled the ball on the left side. Chioma Ubogagu laid the ball back to Hannah Davison. The Dallas #2 tried to play centrally for Sam Estrada, but hung her keeper out to dry with an under hit pass that Baucom easily got to before rolling the ball past Estrada.

Trinity went close pushing for an equalizer. Enzi Broussard ran through one-on-one but tried to round the keeper but showed to much of the ball to Morgan Aquino. The former FC Dallas youth forward also went close on a free kick after Ubogagu was brought down inside the D.

DC Power FC started stronger in the second half. Baucom had a decent look at a second goal, sliding to meet a Madison Murnin cross in the 51st minute.

Dallas looked a little toothless going forward until a nice steal by Julia Dorsey on Murmin. The North Carolina Courage loanee fed Sam Meza through to smash a shot that Aquino couldn’t get enough behind to keep out.

“I know that for me personally, I’m not typically the goal scorer; I’m more of the disher,” Meza said after the game. “I just got the ball from Julia and locked in. The first thing on my mind was to take a touch, drive and then just shoot. I think we dominated honestly, and had a lot of opportunities.”

Gracie Brian replaced Julia Danielsson in the midfield immediately after the goal. The Finn had drifted out of the game from a strong first half between the three central midfielders.

Chris Petrucelli went back to the bench in the 80th minute, bringing in Lucy Sheppard at the 9. Chioma Ubogagu took a seat, with Allie Thornton sliding out the right wing. Haley Berg came in for Meza deep into stoppage time.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but had to settle for a point. The result pushed DTFC up to second with only Carolina Ascent FC recording a win in the new league.

Lexington SC make their way down to Fair Park on Friday, but first they’ve got a game on Sunday with Tampa Bay Sun FC.