FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps – game info and lineup prediction

With the win in DC two weeks back, Dallas had given themselves a playoff chance. But Los Toros fumbled it against the Rapids and now need something special to happen to get that playoff spot.

11th in the West FC Dallas (33 points, 9-12-6) travels way up northwest to Canada to gace 5th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (41 points, 12-8-5) at 9:30 pm CT at BC Place.

Vancouver also has 2 games in hand on pretty much everybody including FC Dallas.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Blake Price, Paul Dolan

Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 9 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (leg)

OUT: Ruan – (Pelvis)

OUT: Patrickson Delgado – (Ecuador)

OUT: Show – (Angola)

OUT: Carl Sainte – (Haiti)

OUT: Maarten Paes – (Indonesia)

Vancouver Whitecaps

OUT: Max Anchor – Finger (Out)

OUT: Brian White – Concussion Protocol (Out)

OUT: Sam Adekugbe – Groin (Questionable)

OUT: Andrés Cubas – (Paraguay)

OUT: Ryan Gauld – (Scotland)

OUT: Fafa Picault – (Haiti)

OUT: Pedro Vite – (Ecuador)

OUT: Ali Ahmed – (Canada)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD

VAN – Brian White

DAL – Asier Illarramendi

FCD Lineup Prediction

Interim Coach Peter Luccin seems to have settled on the 3-4-3… but that’s when he had Ruan. The simple answer is to bring Paul Arriola – who is coming off a one-game suspension for yellow cards – at right wingback and leave Sam Junqua left.

That allows him to keep Tsiki Ntsabeleng up high with Logan Farrington playing off Petar Musa. Sebastian Lletget is the best choice to drop into midfield with Asier Illarramendi. Nkosi Tafari is at right center back with Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle as we’ve seen in the last two games.

After the last game, Coach Luccin mentioned quite specifically that while it was nice to get his three DPs on the field, they needed to be careful and continue the slow return of Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco. Luccin followed that, quite adamantly, with a “however is the most fit will start.” So for me, that means Ferreira and Velasco on the bench.

I took a shot here with the veteran Jimmy Maurer in net over the kid Antonio Carrera.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Vancouver Whitecaps, September 7, 2024.

Could Luccin go something different? Like a 4-2-3-1? Sure, he could. Your guess is as good as mine.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera

Jesus Ferreira

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Eugene Ansah

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Nolan Norris

Dante Sealy

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Vancouver, Sept 7, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Rockwell, Nick Uranga

4TH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas

VAR: Daniel Radford

ASSISTANT VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. VAN all-time: 11-9-8 (36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded)

FCD vs. VAN away: 3-7-5 (14 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 6-4-1 in MLS play and 6-7-1 in all competitions under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

On Tuesday, the ‘Caps announced the signing of Scottish international Stuart Armstrong, who penned a Designated Player contract through 2026.

Dallas is 4-10-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-3 when conceding first and 27 of their 44 goals have been scored in the second half. Bad combo.

Dallas has scored nine set-piece goals this season.

No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.

FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal on a direct shot from a free kick.

Logan Farrington has six goal contributions in the last six games with two goals and four assists.

Petar Musa ranks 18th across MLS in xG (9.68) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Petar Musa ranks 5th across MLS in shot efficiency (4.31) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Pedro Vite and Patrickson Delgado are both Independiente del Valle youth academy products. They are both currently on international duty with Ecuador.

FC Dallas is 1-8-4 on the road this season.

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 14