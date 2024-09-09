Match Photos: Dallas Trinity FC vs DC Power

Dallas Trinity FC got its 2nd tie of the season in just its 2nd this weekend. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some pics.

Dallas Trinity FC defender Gaby Guillén (3) fights for the ball in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) dribbles through the midfield in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) stares at the opposing goalie in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) turns away from trouble in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC wingers Enzi Broussard (7) and Chioma Ubogagu (14) prepare for a free kick in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Enzi Broussard (7) runs under a long pass in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC defender Gaby Guillén (3) sends the ball into the box in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Chioma Ubogagu (14) dribbles across the top of the box in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) passes out wide in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) receives the ball in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Chioma Ubogagu (14) crosses the ball in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton (20) defends tight in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) passes up field in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Jenny Danielsson (8) holds off the defender in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Enzi Broussard (7) dribbles toward goal in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Sam Meza (15) pressures the defense in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity FC winger Enzi Broussard (7) chases the ball toward goal in the USL Super League match against DC Power FC at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)