Michael Collodi’s eight saves carry North Texas SC to a 1-0 Win Over Whitecaps 2

Tarik Scott’s 11th-minute goal proved decisive in North Texas SC’s victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, with Michael Collodi’s eight saves leading the young shot-stopper to another clean sheet.

The Game

Michael Collodi captained the side on the night, with the trio of Turner Humphrey, Nolan Norris, and Amet Korca ahead of him. Up top, the brothers lead the attacking line, with Tarik Scott flanking Malik Henry-Scott’s right wing.

🔙 Garcia back in the lineup

🤝 Scott brothers lead the line

🧤 Collodi wearing the armband



Kickoff is in an hour from 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/g46A49i0NO — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 8, 2024

Collodi’s big night got started right away, having to get big to deny an in-close chance just a minute into the match.

1' NTSC 0-0 WFC2



What a save from Collodi just 90 seconds in!!



📺 https://t.co/K6o4hmVZMk pic.twitter.com/gKTeGU6txz — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 8, 2024

Just 10 minutes later, Enes Sali intercepted a pass out from the back from VWFC2’s keeper, then slotted a pass perfectly into Tarik Scott’s path, who punched it home into the bottom corner from 18 yards out to put North Texas up 1-0!

Oh nothing just our leading scorer doing leading scorer things 🙃



Tarik Scott opens scoring off a Sali assist!



pic.twitter.com/rkXBfo9r4l — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 8, 2024

90 seconds after the opening goal, Collodi is called into action again and made the save to keep North Texas’ advantage.

Collodi collected another two saves just before the halftime break, as he hung onto shots from close in following crosses.

Just before the half, a beautiful give-and-go between Enes Sali and Diego Garcia led to Malik Henry-Scott putting the ball in the back of the net, but the flag was raised for offside. Sali looks like he may have been kept on by Vancouver’s number 83

Vancouver played quickly from the restart and forced Collodi into another big save, as he tipped a powerful shot up and over.

Collodi’s big first half kept North Texas in the lead going into the halftime intermission.

Both sides were threatening with just over 15 minutes to go in the game, as Vancouver came close with a powerful bending effort and Pedrinho was able to make space in the box with a mazy dribble but unable to release the shot.

Another massive save for Collodi at the 75-minute mark, with an incredible dive to deny Vancouver the equalizer.

No rest for Collodi, as poor passing in the defensive third led to another Vancouver chance and another Collodi save.

North Texas held on for the win, with the three points taking them to 51 on the season and back on top of the league table.

Quotes and Takeaways

A win is a win, despite occasionally shaky moments from the defense, Michael Collodi was sure that such errors were not reflected in the score line with 8 big-time saves.

“I thought that we did very well in the first half” Interim head coach Michel Garbini stated after the match, “some sloppy mistakes as well… but the perseverance and fighting was fantastic.”

Michel also acknowledged the team’s precarious position at the top, “being the best team always has that pressure, with other teams trying the best against you.”

“There were some opportunities we should have capitalized on…” Tarik Scott said after the game, “We were able to adjust and finish the game how we wanted.”

North Texas continues on the road with a Wednesday matchup vs Ventura County this week.