Trinity opens the Nguyen era with a 2-0 preseason win over KC Current II

The Golden Girls ran out two entirely different lineups on a hot evening at Dallas Soccer Park, and a yet-to-be-announced signing opened the scoring in Lee Nguyen’s first look at his group.

Dallas Trinity FC began its preseason with a 2-0 win over Kansas City Current II on Sunday at Dallas Soccer Park, the first competitive look at the roster under new First Team Manager and Technical Director Lee Nguyen.

The free, public scrimmage was not broadcast and produced no official statistics, so the following is drawn from what I saw on the day.

The setting was pure Texas July. A 99-degree Sunday had cooled only into the low 90s by the 7 p.m. start, the sky clear and the sun sitting low in the west, straight into the eyes of anyone facing the far touchline, where about 150 fans, supporters, and family members were seated.

Team practice before the preseason friendly, Dallas Trinity vs KC Current II, Dallas Soccer Park, July 26, 2006 (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

Trinity wore their black training kits with no names or numbers. Current II, fresh off a WPSL national title, played in red with teal piping and teal socks.

Nguyen used the friendly to run two full teams, one in each half, and the halves looked nothing alike.

First half: a high line and a wide false nine

The opening eleven lined up with a pair of names we haven’t yet seen announced for the club, with Maddie Anderson in goal, Cyera Hintzen, Sophia Braun with the armband, Sydney Cheesman, and Kalea Eichenberger across the back, Carissa Boeckmann and Felicia Knox in the deeper midfield roles, Camryn Lancaster, Lexi Missimo, and Seven Castain ahead of them, and Jasmin Hamid up top.

The group played aggressively and kept a high line. Both fullbacks took turns pushing into the attacking third, and every defender looked for a moment to get forward. Braun looked entirely comfortable at center back even though defensive midfield is her natural spot, splitting the organizing duties with Anderson behind her. That is the kind of on-field authority Dallas signed her from the dissolved Spokane Zephyr to provide.

Eichenberger, whom 3rd Degree identified recently from a photo posted at The Den, Atlético Dallas’ supporters bar, alongside Anderson, opened the scoring. She looked to be in midseason form, which tracks. Trinity has not announced her, and she appears to be on loan from the Utah Royals, a club currently in the middle of its own season.

Screenshot from Instagram, Maddie Anderson, Kalea Eichenberger, and Jasmin Hamid alongside Trinity owners Sam Morton & Matt Valentine

The midfield ran hot and cold. It was chaotic in possession but held its shape defensively, and the attack took an unusual shape in front of it. Hamid drifted from side to side, and the wingers tucked inside depending on where she went, closer to a wide false nine than a fixed striker. Missimo picked out a couple of dangerous passes but did not leave much of a mark otherwise.

Second half: a wholesale change and a header

At the interval, Nguyen swapped the entire team, and we again saw several players who have not yet been officially announced by the club. Only a handful of the new group could be identified.

Neeku Purcell, a U.S. U-23 goalkeeper currently with Seattle Reign, took over in net and is another potential loan. In front of her were former Princeton left back Drew Coomans and her old Tiger teammate Heather McNabb, with Juliet Moore at the number ten, Ally Cook up top, and Jamie Shephard in midfield. Sources close to the club say the rest of the eleven were academy trialists.

Neeku Purcell started the second half in goal, Dallas Trinity vs KC Current II, Dallas Soccer Park, July 26, 2006 (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

That second unit played more deliberately, circulating the ball across the back and slowing the tempo. When it broke, though, it broke fast, springing free on the counter several times and pushing streaky passes up both channels. One of those sequences produced the second goal, a header from a left winger.

By the club’s account, the goal scorer was one of those academy trialists rather than a senior addition, as was every other player on the field in the second half who could not be matched to a name.

Neither goalkeeper was worked hard. Purcell and Anderson faced mostly routine saves across the ninety minutes.

There was a familiar face on the other side. Former Trinity forward Caroline Kelly started at left wing for Current II, played roughly 85 minutes, and got off an estimated two shots on goal.

For a first time out, the group looked solid, with the caveat that names, numbers, and a full roster reveal are still to come.

Trinity goes ay on campus from here, visiting SMU at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 5, then TCU at Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 8, both at 7 p.m. CT.

The Fall Season opens Aug. 15 at home against Tampa Bay Sun FC at the Cotton Bowl.