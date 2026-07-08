Dallas Trinity adds Argentine mid Sophia Braun from Spokane Zephyr

With the dissolution of Spokane Zephyr, their quality players were bound to get snapped up. Dallas Trinity FC has moved to sign veteran Argentine defensive midfielder Sophia Braun. Braun’s leadership and game should go a long way to filling the shoes of retired captain Amber Wisner.

Over a season and a half with Zephyr – including 2024 on loan from KC Current – Brain played 46 games for the strong defensive Spokane side.

The 26-year-old Braun is a key part of the Argentine national team with 55 caps. The Beaverton, Oregon, native played college soccer at Gonzaga.