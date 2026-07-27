NTSC’s Edu Nys added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Nys becomes the first outfield NTSC player to represent the club at the MLS All-Star Week

North Texas SC’s goal-scoring 10, Edu Nys, has been added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Nys will compete in the MLS All-Star Crossbar Competition.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will take place Tuesday, July 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nys has scored nine goals with eight assists in 18 matches this season. Nys scored the first hat trick of the season on March 7 against Colorado Rapids 2, and was named MLS NEXT Pro’s Player of the Month of March.

FC Dallas selected the Belgian midfielder with the 40th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Illinois Chicago.

With his selection, Nys became the fourth signed player in club history to represent the club at the league-wide event, and the first outfield player for the club to represent the club at the MLS Skills Challenge.

In the Crossbar Challenge, players compete head-to-head by attempting to hit the crossbar from the top of the penalty area, testing their technique, speed, and touch.

North Texas SC’s All-Star Week representatives

2026: Edouard Nys

2025: Isaiah Kaakoush

2024: Michael Collodi, Leonardo Orejarena