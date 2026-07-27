Rhode Island FC holding mid Clay Holstad joins FCD on loan for remainder of 2026

FC Dallas has acquired midfielder Clay Holstad on loan from USL Championship side Rhode Island FC through Dec. 2026 with a club option for a permanent transfer. Holstad reunites with FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill, who coached him at Texans SC during his youth career in Houston.

Rhode Island FC’s all-time appearance leader, Holstad made 96 appearances across all competitions from 2024-26, recording 10 goals and eight assists.

The Columbus Crew organization selected the Birmingham, Alabama, native with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Holstad made 26 appearances across all competitions with Crew 2.

The 6-foot-2 midfielder developed with Texans SC before beginning his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Clay Holstad

Connect with Clay: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Jan. 12, 2000 (26)

Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama

Nationality: USA

Height: 6’2”

Last Club: Rhode Island FC

Transaction: FC Dallas acquires midfielder Clay Holstad on loan from Rhode Island FC through Dec. 2026, with a club option for a permanent transfer.