Atlético Dallas comes out swinging, lands Javier “Chicharito” Hernández as first player signing

Atlético Dallas made some serious waves in the Dallas soccer market today with the signing of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández as the club’s first player. Hernández has signed a two-year deal with an option for a third. He should make an ideal brand ambassador for the Dallas club as the first player in its history.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández signs with Atlético Dallas. (Courtesy Atletico Dallas)

“I’ve been fortunate to live the dreams that every young footballer hopes to experience,” Hernández said. “I’ve worn some of the biggest shirts in the world and played in incredible stadiums in front of passionate supporters. Opportunities like this, though, are different.”

The 38-year-old striker gives a marquee, charismatic, and famous face to the USL Championship side as they load up to begin play in 2027.

“From the very beginning, our dream wasn’t simply to launch another professional soccer club,” said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. “Our dream was to build a club that truly belongs to Dallas. Javier believed in that vision… His career speaks for itself, but it’s his leadership, humility, competitive spirit, and genuine love for the game that make him the perfect person to help write the first chapter in Atlético Dallas history.”

Aside from his spectacular professional career, Hernández has 109 caps for Mexico with 52 goals, making him the country’s all-time leading goalscorer. He played in three World Cups for his country.

“I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future,” said Hernández of his new club. “I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn’t come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas.”

Hernandez last took to a professional field in 2025 for Chivas of Guadalajara.

“Javier gives us world-class quality on the field, but just as importantly he brings professionalism, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to winning. Those qualities become contagious inside a locker room, and they’re exactly what we want this club to represent from day one,” Sporting Director Brian Corcoran said. “His willingness to mentor, combined with the qualities he will bring on the field makes this a perfect first signing for our club.”

Chicharito Career Clubs (with Goals)

Chivas (29 goals)

Manchester United (37)

Real Madrid (7)

Bayer Leverkusen (28)

West Ham United (16)

Sevilla (1)

LA Galaxy (38)

Manager Peter Luccin believes Hernández’s influence will extend well beyond goals scored.

“Players earn respect through the standards they set every day,” Luccin said. “Javier has competed against the very best players in the world and understands exactly what excellence requires. His experience, professionalism, and competitive mentality will elevate everyone around him. That’s the kind of foundation every successful club needs.”

There is a free-to-the-public player presentation celebration scheduled at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom on July 31.

The Mexican striker will wear the 14 for Atlético Dallas.