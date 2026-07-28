Dallas Trinity brings in midfielder Jamie Shepherd on loan from Bay FC for Fall 2026

Dallas Trinity continues their trend of nabbing players on loan from the NWSL with the addition of midfielder Jamie Shepherd from Bay FC of the NWSL for the fall 2026 Super League Mimi-season. Pending league and federation approval.

“Jamie is a dependable, hard-working midfielder who brings tremendous consistency and competitive experience to our roster,” said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She has proven throughout her career that she can contribute on both sides of the ball, and her ability to cover ground, connect play and compete in the midfield will make her a valuable addition to our group.”

A Utah Native, Shepherd was the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year in high school before attending BYU, where she graduated with the all-time appearances record of 108 games with 14 goals and 21 assists.

“Jamie has the versatility and work rate we want in our midfield,” said Lee Nguyễn, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. “She understands how to find space, support the attack and help the team regain possession. Just as importantly, she is a resilient player who has earned every opportunity throughout her career. We’re excited to bring her to Dallas and give her the chance to play an important role for us.”

Drafted by Bay FC in 2024, she’s been with them since, making 13 appearances in three seasons.

The 25-year-old Shepherd will wear the 22 jersey with Trinity.