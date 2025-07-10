Trinity adds five players as preseason draws near

Dallas Trinity FC begins its second Gainbridge Super League campaign in six weeks. After announcing several contract extensions and options last week, DTFC has announced five new additions for the 2025/26 season.

1. Rylee Foster (Goalkeeper): The one-time Canadian national team member brings a remarkable comeback story to DFW. During 2021, Foster experienced a life-threatening car accident in Finland, sustaining seven spinal fractures, a shoulder injury that required surgery, a partially torn MCL and quadricep tendon, and a brain bleed. Medical experts predicted she would never regain mobility after the accident, let alone resume her professional soccer career.

Foster defied the odds two years later, joining Wellington Phoenix from Liverpool. Foster made 19 appearances in A-League Women, twice earning player of the month honors for the league. A short-term contract in the WSL with Everton didn’t provide any appearances before a return to the Women’s Championship for ten appearances with Durham WFC.

19. Samar Guidry (Defender): With DTFC keeping its identity of locally-sourced talent, it should be no surprise to see the former FC Dallas full back from McKinney. As well as winning a national championship with FCD, Guidry played in both the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. Making her 96th appearance for Virginia late last year, Guidry will take her first steps into the pro game at the Cotton Bowl.

11. Maya McCutcheon (Midfielder): Part of the 2017 ECNL national title winning FC Dallas side with Guidry, the Murphy native represented both Oklahoma and West Virginia collegiately. An injury replacement signing for NC Courage, McCutcheon made her professional debut with Wellington Phoenix. Playing in both defensive midfield and the center of defense, McCutcheon racked up the most minutes of any Phoenix player, missing only 36 minutes in the 23-game season.

3. Kiley Dulaney (Forward): Listed as a forward by Dallas Trinity FC, but played also full back and center back extensively. The Arkansan’s injury replacement contract with Washington Spirit expired two weeks ago, where she made one appearance in the NWSL. Despite missing an entire year through injury, Dulaney played 78 times for Arkansas, with nine goals and 12 assists.

52. Caroline Swann (Midfielder/Academy Player): The Solar SC 09 captain won the Golden Ball at August’s Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championships as captain of the winning US team. Last month, Swann moved up to the US U-16 GNT for a camp in the Netherlands. If the name sounds familiar, Caroline is the younger sister of North Texas SC’s Caleb Swann.

Side Notes

Washington Spirit exercised Tamara Bolt’s contract extension, which ensures she will stay with Dallas Trinity FC through the end of 2025.

Deb Abiodun, also on loan through the end of the calendar year from the Spirit, is at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations representing Nigeria. It’s two starts and two wins after today’s 1-0 win over Botswana. The Super Falcons beat Tunisia 3-0 on Sunday. Their group finale against Algeria takes place this coming Sunday, Nigeria is so far the only team guaranteed a place in the quarter finals.

Trinity starts the season at home to Spokane Zephyr on Saturday, August 23rd.