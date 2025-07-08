Mexico to take on Colombia in MexTour match at AT&T Stadium on October 11

The 2025 Gold Cup and Nations League champion Mexico returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex this October to take on 2024 Copa America finalist Colombia and its star-studded roster.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 11, at 10 am CT at SomosLocales.com.

Leading up to the match, the week of activities in the metroplex will start on Wednesday, October 8, with the annual MexTour Live concert, presented by Gillette. The marquee headliner and venue will be announced at a future date.

Other events during the week include the conclusion of Copa Kin2025 , the Mexican National Team’s annual reading program across multiple school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Launched in collaboration with the Dallas Sports Commission, the program gives students a chance to win tickets to the match and other prizes by reading books. In the six years since the program started, local students have read and logged more than 30 million minutes of reading.