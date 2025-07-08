Gio Alvarez called into final El Salvador pre-camp for the U17 World Cup

FC Dallas Academy midfielder Gio Alvarez has been called into the final camp for El Salvador prior to the U17 World Cup in Qatar. The camp is from July 7 to 9 .
Alvarez is a 2008 and will be moving up to the FCD U18s this fall.
