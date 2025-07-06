Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, 4th of July

FC Dallas fell to Minnesota United on July 4th, the club’s third straight home game loss. While the result was poor, Matt Visinsky’s pics were as quality as usual. Enjoy.

Fans in the FC Dallas supporters section celebrate the 4th of July prior to the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore throws the ball in during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa fights through the defense during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado shoots during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lalas Abubakar heads the ball clear during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington chases the ball down during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa crashes through the defense during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget winds up for a shot during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta dribbles through midfield during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick is on the ball during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes takes a free kick during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington carries into the box during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado brings the ball down during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)