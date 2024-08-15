Three DFW ladies called into US U17 camp

Three DFW based players – one from FC Dallas and two from Solar – have been called into the US Under-17 Women’s Youth National Team for a camp in Chula Vista, Calif., from Aug. 18-23. According to US Soccer this is a final training camp before the roster is selected for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will take place in two stadiums in the Dominican Republic from October 16-November 3.

US Schedule for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Group B.

Date Opponent Venue Wed, Oct. 16 Spain Félix Sánchez Stadium, Santo Domingo Sat, Oct. 19 Colombia Félix Sánchez Stadium, Santo Domingo Tues, Oct. 22 Korea Republic Cibao University Stadium, Santiago de los Caballeros.

US U17 Women’s Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina FC; Raleigh, N.C.), Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas) , Molly Vapensky (Carolina Ascent FC; Evanston, Ill.)

Defenders (7): Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.), Edra Bello (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Lexi Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas) , Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas) , Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Jocelyn Travers (Bay Area Surf SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Sofia Atehortua (IMG Academy; Trumbull, Conn.), Riley Cross (Players Development Academy; Chatham, N.J.), Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Paige Thompson (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Forwards (8): Ryder Ajeto (Legends FC; Henderson, Nev.), Carrie Helfrich (Virginia Union FC; McLean, Va.), Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks; Troy, Mich.), Mary Long (Duke; Mission Hills, Kan.), Avery Oder (Beach FC; Calabasas, Calif.), Maddie Padelski (Alabama; Nolensville, Tenn.), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Mya Townes (The St. James Football Club; Aldie, Va.)

Missing Pieces

This training camp roster does not include four players from the Concacaf champions who are currently on NWSL rosters in midfielders Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio from the San Diego Wave, midfielder Ainsley McCammon, who recently signed with the Seattle Reign, and midfielder Kennedy Fuller, who has been seeing quality minutes with Angel City FC. Two other players from that World Cup qualifying team, defenders Katie Scott and Trinity Armstrong, will also miss the camp as they are in pre-season camps with their college teams, Penn State and North Carolina, respectively.