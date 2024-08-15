FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July/Aug 2024

How’s this for some midseason break content, another roster ranking?!

We took a gamble that FCD wouldn’t go too far in Leagues Cup and held the “end of July” roster rank till the lull when FCD was eliminated. So the next ranking will probably come at the end of September.

With ten days until the return of MLS action, we took a look at all 56 contracted players for FC Dallas and North Texas SC in a good old-fashioned power ranking. We look at who is playing well or playing at all, and the names mentioned in the media and by the fan base.

Starting XI

Rank Trend Comments 1 Paes, Maarten

FCD (G) High: 1 Low: 2 — 0 MLS All-Star and linked with Empoli in July. – Dan 2 Musa, Petar

FCD (F) High: 2 Low: 12 ▲ 1 FCD’s leading scorer with 13 goals and 2 assists in all comps. Started July with 5 goals in 5 games in league and Open Cup. The real deal. – Buzz 3 Illarramendi, Asier

FCD (M) High: 1 Low: 4 ▼ 1 Illarra has been gone since the Galaxy win but the hole he leaves in the midfield may show his value best. – Dan 4 Tafari, Nkosi

FCD (D) High: 2 Low: 6 ▲ 2 Started 7 of 8 over the last month+. Occasionally captain, always a leader. – Buzz 5 Ibeagha, Sebastien

FCD (D) High: 5 Low: 10 ▲ 3 Played 660 of the 750 available minutes since our last ranking, and is minutes-wise CB1. Sebas is on course to play the most minutes in a season of his career even without the playoffs. – Dan 6 Lletget, Sebastian

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 15 ▲ 4 With the pieces missing in midfield, he’s become invaluable with 6 starts in his last 7 appearances (and 3 assists). FCD really needs him right now. – Buzz 7 Arriola, Paul

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 11 ▲ 2 Both coaches this season have relied on Paul Arriola in several roles, and the captain is delivering his best soccer in a long time. Featured in all eight games in July, chipping in two goals and two assists. – Dan 8 Ferreira, Jesus

FCD (F) High: 4 Low: 11 ▼ 4 Hasn’t played since June 22, but is still FCD’s 2nd best goal scorer with 4. Does that say more about him or the team? He should be lower ranked with the injuries but he’s just too good. – Buzz 9 Farfan, Marco

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 17 ▼ 2 Another player Peter Luccin is trying to ensure is in the lineup in some way, Farfan has started in three different positions in July. Grabbed a goal against Austin too. – Dan 10 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki

FCD (M) High: 10 Low: 24 ▲ 1 With the state of things, Tsiki is also a lock starter. 8 straight starts in July (10 going back to June 19th). Luccin clearly values him. – Buzz 11 Farrington, Logan

FCD (F) High: 11 Low: 16 ▲ 2 Started each of the last seven games, contributing a goal and two assists. Can we bring back the MLS Rookie of the Year award? – Dan

Sebastian Lletget (8) looks toward goal before his free kick in the Leagues Cup match against FC Juárez at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

Rank Trend Comments 12 Delgado, Patrickson

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 32 ▼ 7 Out since June 22nd but had 4 goals in May/June. Who would have thought FCD needed him so much? – Buzz 13 Junqua, Sam

FCD (D) High: 5 Low: 14 ▲ 1 Junqua’s attacking side is really starting to show. The scorer of FC Dallas’ only goal in Leagues Cup this year. – Dan 14 Ruan

FCD (D) High: 14 Low: 14 — 0 New guy from Montreal, right back or wingback. Another rent-a-player? If he’s not at least worth this ranking, what’s the point? – Buzz 15 Sainte, Carl

FCD (M) High: 15 Low: 29 ▲ 3 Remember Carl Sainte the center back? He’s started at the 6 for the past three games. – Dan 16 Kamungo, Bernard

FCD (F) High: 8 Low: 16 ▼ 1 He’s getting games but is not having an impact. 5 starts, 3 subs in July, 0 goals, 0 assists. – Buzz 17 Twumasi, Ema

FCD (D) High: 12 Low: 19 — 0 Pro: Fighting through injury to play. Con: The team brought in another RB to play ahead of him. – Dan 18 Fraser, Liam

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 18 ▼ 6 His 3 weeks out is looking more like 2 months as he hasn’t played since June 29. His replacements are playing about the same level- Buzz 19 Gonzalez, Omar

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 22 ▼ 3 Two starts and a couple of late-game cameos. Gonzalez is a locker room leader who has been able to fill in with limited success. – Dan 20 Scott, Tarik

FCD (F) High: 20 Low: 26 ▲ 1 Scott was with FCD through July with 2 sub run-outs, when he plays you can see the special. Got a refresh start for NTX on August 2nd. Still NTX’s leading scorer despite not scoring for them since June 22nd. – Buzz 21 Norris, Nolan

FCD (M) High: 21 Low: 25 ▲ 2 Captained and played every minute for the US as they took the Concacaf U-20 Championship final to extra time. While a LB for the national team, his start in Kansas City came in his more typical FCD role in the midfield. – Dan 22 Ansah, Eugene

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 22 ▼ 2 Ansah has played just 111 minutes in 7 games since our last ranking. Only one run out of 20 minutes or more. – Buzz 23 Maurer, Jimmy

FCD (G) High: 17 Low: 23 ▼ 1 Still the regular bench option, and he’s said he feels great after a small foot procedure earlier in the summer. – Dan 24 Pondeca, Tomas

FCD (M) High: 24 Low: 34 — 0 With all the FCD injuries he got just 2 starts in MLS play and two 32-minute sub run-out in Leagues Cup. He’s bounced back to NTX a few times. – Buzz 25 Ramirez, Anthony

NTX (M) High: 25 Low: 42 ▲ 17 An emergency signing for the big club, Ramirez made his MLS debut late in the 1-1 draw at New England before getting a spot on the bench for both Leagues Cup games. Back with North Texas, he’s had back-to-back 90-minute run outs including a goal in the 2-0 win over SKC II. – Dan 26 Sealy, Dante

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 26 ▼ 7 Made just 3 appearances in July. 57 minutes vs Sporting KC and 8 minutes combined in two games since. Going the wrong way. – Buzz

Anthony Ramirez on the ball for North Texas SC in 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Second Team

Rank Trend Comments 27 Endeley, Herbert

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 28 ▲ 1 Herb kept up his run of Open Cup games early in July, but has only featured for NTX since. Grabbed his first goal of 2024 in the shootout loss to Austin FC II and assisted both goals in last week’s win over SKC II. – Dan 28 Sali, Enes

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 33 ▲ 5 Made his FCD debut in Leagues Cup, but still very inconsistent at NTX with only 2 starts since our last ranking. Yet he tied Scott for NTX goals lead in the former’s absence. – Buzz 29 Garcia, Diego

NTX (M) High: 23 Low: 29 ▼ 4 Buzz can’t stop raving about the 17-year-old as North Texas SC’s best player leaving only the question of when his MLS chance may come with an injury-hit FCD midfield. – Dan 30 Collodi, Michael

NTX (G) High: 26 Low: 35 ▼ 4 A leader on and off the field and a superb shot-stopper. Took part in MLS Next Goalie Wars. Can he make it to MLS? – Buzz 31 Pedrinho

NTX (M) High: 27 Low: 42 ▼ 4 Injury sat the Brazilian through July, although he did notch a goal on his first start back this past week. – Dan 32 Carrera, Antonio

FCD (G) High: 23 Low: 32 ▼ 3 The loan didn’t work out. Carrera can’t get an MLS game since his loan ended. Just 2 starts for NTX this season. – Buzz 33 Gordon, Nico

FCD (F) High: 29 Low: 33 ▼ 3 The captain is solid for North Texas, but as a young player who has previously played at an equivalent level to MLS, is there a next step towards FC Dallas? – Dan 34 Westergren, Mads

NTX (D) High: 32 Low: 47 ▼ 2 Fantastic game reader if he was a step quicker he might be in MLS already. One of the best all-around soccer players at NTX as shown by the starts he’s getting as a 6. – Buzz 35 Korca, Amet

FCD (D) High: 27 Low: 35 ▼ 1 Missed a couple of games through injury. If the ranking hadn’t given it away, the MLS loanee is slipping behind Nico Gordon and Mads Westergren. – Dan 36 Show

FCD (M) High: 36 Low: 36 — 0 Another new guy for FC Dallas. Gotta start somewhere. No idea what FCD is getting but at least he’s in town now. – Buzz 37 Urzua, Alejandro

FCD (M) High: 30 Low: 44 ▲ 6 Urzua saw consistent minutes with NTX in Nolan Norris’ absence. He’s making improvements, but how will his minutes be impacted by a more rested FC Dallas midfield? – Dan

Alejandro Urzua plays for North Texas SC in 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

Rank Trend Comments 38 Humphrey, Turner

NTX (D) High: 29 Low: 40 ▼ 2 In and out of the lineup, he could use a consistent run. Behind Westergren in game development but perhaps more upside. – Buzz 39 Henry-Scott, Malik

FCD (F) High: 36 Low: 39 ▼ 1 He’s locked down that starting 9 role for North Texas SC, playing every minute since the last ranking. – Dan 40 Rose, Tyshawn

NTX (D) High: 40 Low: 52 ▲ 11 Rose is back from the ACL with 1 sub appearance then 3 starts… But missed the last one. Hopefully, it was for rest and not a recovery setback. – Buzz 41 Velasco, Alan

FCD (M) High: 41 Low: 51 ▲ 9 FC Dallas loves a good Alan Velasco social media clip. A few more transfer rumors about a return to Argentina too. A lot of buzz for a player recovering from a long-term injury. – Dan 42 Mendonca, Nick

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 42 ▼ 5 Relegated to a sub role behind Garcia and Urzua. In years past his level of play would be a lock starter, but not in this year’s North Texas SC. Just 1 start in July, 3 sub appearances. – Buzz 43 Molina, Malachi

NTX (D) High: 35 Low: 45 ▼ 8 Two starts from the last five games. Molina missed out on the U20 Concacaf Championship with Jamaica, and it wasn’t that FC Dallas prevented a call-up. – Dan 44 Zanne, Abdoul

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 44 ▼ 5 In and out of the XI. When he does play – as a fill-in mostly – he hesitates and seems lost tactically. – Buzz 45 Lacy, Dylan

NTX (M) High: 39 Low: 45 ▼ 1 Finally stringing together some sub appearances, featuring in three of the last four NTX games. – Dan 46 Pepi, Diego

NTX (F) High: 31 Low: 46 ▼ 5 Is he injured or just fallen out? His last game, a start, came on July 21. One other sub run-out in July. – Buzz 47 Jaidyn Contreras

FCD (M) High: 47 Low: 47 — 0 The latest academy signing for North Texas SC, the 16-year-old made a sub appearance for NTX prior to the announcement of his signing a one-year deal with the MLS NEXT Pro side. – Dan 48 Taboada, Lautaro

NTX (F) High: 38 Low: 48 ▼ 3 2 sub run outs for 27 minutes total in July. It’s not looking good for the 20-year-old. – Buzz 49 Darub, Victor

NTX (G) High: 40 Low: 49 ▼ 9 Dev team backup can be a lonely job. – Dan 50 Orejarena, Leonardo

NTX (M) High: 38 Low: 50 ▼ 3 No playing time since April’s 1-minute debut. Not much to say but to remind people he’s basically a paid Academy player (about to be U18). – Buzz 51 Isaiah Kaakoush

NTX (M) High: 48 Low: 51 ▼ 3 Kaakoush made his first bench of 2024 in July. The 16-year-old is effectively a professional academy player at present. – Dan 52 Kaka Scabin

NTX (D) High: 52 Low: 52 — 0 One of the two new North Texas signings. An FCD Academy player, about to be a U18. A 2007, center back or outside back. – Buzz 53 Londe, Leonard

NTX (F) High: 44 Low: 53 ▼ 7 The open trialist hasn’t made the bench since April. – Dan 54 Parker, Isaiah

FCD (M) High: 31 Low: 54 ▼ 23 Parker started 12 of 13 on the year and was having a terrific season before going out for the remainder of the year on July 3. – Buzz 55 Jesus, Geovane

FCD (D) High: 46 Low: 55 ▼ 6 We’re a couple of months out from a scar tissue cleanup, but there must have been further setbacks for Geovane Jesus to have been named to the Leagues Cup roster without making a game-day roster. – Dan 56 Pomykal, Paxton

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 56 ▼ 4 Out for the year. We miss Paxton, the team misses Paxton. We just hope the career can be salvaged. – Buzz

Thoughts and Comments

There were three players making double-digit moves coming into August. Anthony Ramirez is the big winner with his emergency signing to FC Dallas producing his MLS debut, even if it was a minute. The young midfielder settled straight back into life with North Texas SC with no negative impact on his performance. Ramirez leaps 17 spots into the top-25.

Tyshawn Rose jumped up 11 places after making his return from an ACL injury. The Boston College graduate made three starts but missed the last North Texas SC game – hopefully just for rest.

Isaiah Parker drops 23 spots on the back of a season-ending injury. The Generation adidas signing seemed to finally find his place with the club, racking up 12 consecutive starts before a patellar fracture shelved the 21-year-old for 4-6 months.

Do you agree or disagree, answers on a postcard addressed to Mr. A. Zanotta C/O FC Dallas!

Tyshawn Rose for North Texas SC. (Courtesy North Texas SC)