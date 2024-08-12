FCD acquires Brazilian right back Ruan from CF Montreal in GAM trade

FC Dallas has announced a trade for Brazilian defender Ruan Gregório Teixeira (a.k.a. Ruan) from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). CF Montréal can receive up to $100,000 in 2025 GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

The 29-year-old Ruan has started 24 of 25 MLS matches for Montréal in 2024 with 2 goals and 6 assists. He previously played for D.C. United in 2023 and four seasons with Orlando City SC. He has 150 MLS appearances with six goals and 27 assists. Ruan joined Major League Soccer following two seasons in Brazil’s Série B with Boa EC and Ponte Preta.

Ruan has a green card and will not occupy an international slot. How he gets into the roster as a good question.

3rd Degree’s Take

Ruan’s contract is up at the end of 2024, so this is effectively a rent-a-player if FCD so desires. $50k GAM is an excellent price for a player of this skill.

Ruan steamrolled FCD in a meeting earlier this year, showing the club what a wingback is supposed to look like. Once again, FCD has chased a player who handed them a nasty defeat (like Franco Jara).

In and of himself, at 29 Ruan does have some good years left and could be helpful to have around. According to the MLSPA, he’s on $440k base. That’s reasonable for a starting grade outside back. He should fit nicely into Luccin’s flex system.

So a solid move.

But the move does ask questions about the four other players under contract who play right back at least some of the time: Parul Arriola, Ema Twumasi, Geovane Jesus, and Herbert Endeley.

Short answers? Arriola freed up to play higher. Twumasi has been banged up and is struggling to stay game-fit. Geovane’s setback must be worse than feared. Endeley hasn’t proven himself at the MLS level.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Ruan Gregório Teixeira

Pronunciation: ROO-an

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: May 29, 1995 (29)

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 143 lbs.

Ruan. (Courtesy CF Montreal)