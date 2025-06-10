Thornton and Brooks named to All-USL Super League first team

Dallas Trinity FC’s Allie Thonton and Amber Brooks were named to the All-USL Super League First Team for the 2024-25 season. Chioma Ubogagu and Hannah Davison were named to the Second Team.

Allie Thornton won the USL Super League inaugural Golden Boot with 13 goals for the regular season.

Amber Brooks anchored the Trinity midfield and was one of four women to earn “Iron Women” status by playing every minute of every game this season. She led Tiniry in tackles attempted, duels, duels won, aerial duels, and aerial duels won.

Chioma Ubogagu led Trinity with 6 assists, finishing tied for 2nd in the league for the regular season. She also added 5 goals.

Hannah Davison led the Trinity back line, playing in 26 games with 24 starts. She led Trinity with 106 clears and finished tied for 2nd with 33 intercepts.