Texoma earns first road win, takes all 3 points at Richmond.

Texoma FC took all 3 points on the road against Richmond Kickers. Teddy Baker and Solomon Asante scored a goal apiece, with Ajmeer Spengler assisting on both.

Texoma FC came out in their normal 4-2-3-1 shape, but head coach Adrian Forbes was forced to make one change. Teddy Baker started in place of John Paul Jordan II due to injury.

The first half was action-packed and saw a goal early on. In the 7th minute, Richmond forward Josh Kirkland brought down a cross and fired it into the back of the net to put Richmond up 1-0.

Following the goal, Texoma worked their way back into the match. In the 10th minute, Maciej Bortniczuk put Texoma’s first shot of the game on goal.

Ten minutes later, Baker put a pinpoint low driven shot into the bottom corner from the top of the box to level the score. Spengler was credited with the assist.

In the 44th minute, Asante looked to give Texoma the lead going into halftime, but his shot hit off the post twice and ricocheted out.

The 1-1 scoreline held into halftime.

Davey Mason put the first second-half shot on goal in the 50th minute.

William Perkins subbed on for Bortniczuk in the 58th minute, and Luke McCormick subbed on for Davey Mason in the 64th minute.

After Richmond turned the ball over in their own 18, former two-time USL-C MVP Solomon Asante broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute to give Texoma the 2-1 lead. Spengler recorded his second assist of the day.

Goal scorer Teddy Baker made way for Phil Dlamini in the 83rd minute.

Richmond had their chance to level in the 85th minute, but Texoma defender Reid Valentine made a last-ditch effort to block the point-blank shot, which was then collected by goalkeeper Javier Garcia. However, Texoma’s 2-1 lead held until the final whistle.

Positive takeaway: Texoma turnaround.

In a season that started out slow, Texoma has seemingly turned it around. Texoma is now 4 straight unbeaten with 3 wins and 1 draw in that run. Texoma now sits middle of the pack in 8th place.