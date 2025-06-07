Dallas Trinity suffers 2-1 playoff loss at Tampa Bay Sun ending 2024-25 season

Dallas Trinity FC went on the road to Tampa Bay Sun FC for the club’s first playoff game on Saturday night, unfortunately falling 2-1 at Riverfront Stadium to the Florida side in the USL Super League Semifinals.

Trinity scored first in the 17th minute with a header by Hannah Davison off a ball from Julia Dorsey. The ball needed a little help with a fumble by Tampa Bay goaltender Ashley Orkus to get into the goal.

Tampa Bay got a penalty kick from a foul by Cyera Hintzen. Natasha Flint converted the kick in the 36th minute to see the game tied 1-1 at halftime.

Tampa grabbed the game-winner in the 59th minute from Carlee Giammona.

Trinity used a 4-4-2 formation for the final.

Dallas Trinity starting XI at Tampa Bay Sun in the 2024-25 USL Super League playoffs, June 7, 2025.

“This season has been challenging in a positive way, because the league is so competitive,” said Trinity Coach Pauline MacDonals after the game. “We’re always being tested. We didn’t know what we were coming into with it being the first year, and now we have a much clearer picture. I’m super proud of the group and what we’ve achieved. We’ll learn so much from this experience.”

It was a terrific first season for Dallas Trinity, but in the end, the injuries just proved too much.

“What an exciting season. The first season in Dallas history has been filled with so many highs and lows,” said Trinity goalscorer Hannah Davison after the game. “The way that this group came together and fought through adversity was amazing. It’s been so much fun, and it’s great to know that this is only the start of what we can do. We’re obviously disappointed losing tonight, but this season has been a blast. There’s so much to grow on moving forward.”