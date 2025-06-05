DFW’s Guerrero named to US U15s, Swann and Pete to U16s for June Euro camps

This June, the US U15 and U16 Girls National Teams are heading to Europe for a set of camps and games. The U16s will be in the Netherlands and the U15s in Germany.

Three young ladies from North Texas have been selected for the two teams.

Defender Kylie Guerrero from Coppell plays for Solar SC and was picked for the U15s. Midfielder Caroline Swann from Dallas plays for Solar SC and was picked for the U16s. Forward Kyleigh Pete from Grand Prairie plays for Sting Dallas Roya and was also picked for the U16s.

The U16 will face the Netherlands on June 11th, Germany on June 13th, and Norway on June 16th. All three games will be held at Sportpark Parkzicht in Uden, Netherlands.

The U15s will play just two matches. First is the Netherlands on June 12th at SportparkVondersweijde in Oldenzaal, Netherlands, which is close to the border with Germany. Then Germany on June 15th at OBI-Arena in Rheine, Germany.

US U15 Roster for Germany Camp

Goalkeepers (2): Carmen O’Dea (FC Barcelona; Barcelona, ESP), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)

Defenders (7): Nina Clement (FC Stars; Hopkinton, Mass.), Ally Damron (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Kylie Guerrero (Solar SC; Coppell, Texas), Madison Kline (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Edwardsville, Ill.), Tilly Shaeffer (Sting Austin; San Antonio, Texas), Cassandra Travers (Bay Area Surf SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Natalia Hanson (Penn Fusion SA; Coatesville, Pa.), Ainsley McGuire (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Isabella Ortiz (Florida United SC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Valentina Perrotta (DC Power Football Club – USL Super League; Rockville, Md.), Avery Walbruch (La Roca FC; Highland, Utah), Kiyomi Yoshimura (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Santa Clara, Calif.)

Forwards (5): Caroline Barrow (Albion Hurricanes FC; Houston, Texas), Ella Carr (Sting Austin; Spicewood, Texas), Riley Rountree (Eastside FC; Seattle, Wash.), Rhea Steil (HTX; Spring, Texas), Isabelle York (TophatSC; Atlanta, Ga.)

US U16 Roster for Netherlands Camp

Goalkeepers (2): Marley Higgins (Pacific Northwest SC; Portland, Ore.), Malia Zillman (Rockford Raptors FC; Madison, Wis.)

Defenders (7): Emily Baxter (TophatSC; Atlanta, Ga.), Meila Brewer (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Kansas), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Marin Kotschau (Colorado Rapids Youth SC; Thornton, Colo.), Madeline Maves (Crossfire Premier; Seattle, Wash.), Elena Vera (Bay Area Surf SC; Fairfield, Calif.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.)

Midfielders (6): Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Georgia Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas), Caroline Swann (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (5): Lilah Helwig (FC DELCO; Frackville, Pa.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Kyleigh Pete (Sting Dallas Royal; Grand Prairie, Texas), Deus Stanislaus (Players Development Academy; Fort Washington, Pa.), Daphne Van der Weide (Virginia Development Academy; Vienna, Va.)