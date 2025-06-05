Strawn named Player’s Choice Young Player of the Year, Meza Best XI by USL Players Association

Congratulations are in order for Dallas Trinity’s Sealey Strawn and former loanee Sam Meza, who were honored by the USL Players Association by being named Players’ Choice Young Player of the Year and to the Players’ Choice Best XI, respectively, for the USL Super League.

While these awards are not the official awards of the Super League themselves, it’s still a terrific acknowledgement of the talents of these two young ladies.

Sealey Strawn was named USL Super League Youth Player of the Year by the USLPA. Strawn, who in addition to playing for Dallas Trinity as an academy player, plays for Solar SC. Strawn finished the USL Super League season with 4 goals, 3rd on the team, and 2 assists in 19 games with 7 starts.

Sam Meza was named to the Players’ Choice Best XI by the USLPA. Meza’s loan to Trinity ended during the winter break. She played in 13 games for Trinity in the fall with 2 goals and 1 assist. Meza was also named USL Super League Player of the Month for November and led Trinity to 2nd in the standings going into the winter break.