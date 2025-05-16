The Original MLS Power Rankings for the Week of May 13, 2025

Down goes Miami. Up comes Minnesota. And the Galaxy truly truly are in a class by themselves. Let’s get into the details.

Top Shelf

1. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previously 1)

They may not hold onto the spot for long after a 2-2 home tie with LAFC, but they still are the class of the league, and no one has surpassed them – yet.

Vancouver is unbeaten in 10 straight across all competitions. (Courtesy Vancouver Whitecaps)

2. Columbus Crew (2)

The Crew might have surpassed the Whitecaps if they had won at Philly, but alas, they only tied 2-2 in the City of Brotherly Love. Credit to the Crew for stealing the point late, though, as they scored in the 93rd minute.

3. Minnesota United (5)

The Loons have a few bumps on their resume this season that keeps them from taking a top two spot right now, but their 4-1 home win over Miami has them nipping at the heels of the Crew.

Quality

4. FC Cincinnati (6)

Cincy has been a little up and down this season, but a 2-1 win over Austin in Ohio is a very good result and keeps them high in the league.

5. Philadelphia Union (4)

They had the Crew on the ropes, 2-1, after a 64th-minute goal in front of the home crowd, but the Crew found a way to tie it up before the final whistle.

6. Inter Miami (2)

Losing to FC Dallas seemed like a schedule congestion issue, but now losing to Minnesota 4-1, albeit on the road, tells us it was not a one-off. Miami has lost its edge. Can they get it back?

7. Los Angeles FC (8)

With the talent they have, maybe tying Vancouver on the road 2-2 is not good enough, but considering their recent form, this is an improvement and moves them closer to operating at full power in MLS play.

8. Charlotte FC (7)

It was on the road, and they have some solid wins on their resume this season, so a 2-1 loss to Nashville isn’t the end of the world, but the Tennessee club is nipping at their heels.

9. Nashville SC (14)

The Nashville side really showed their class and moved up with their 2-1 home win over a pretty good Charlotte side.

10. Seattle Sounders (12)

On the road at Houston, Seattle scored first, then after the Dynamo tied the game, the Sounders took advantage of a 38th minute red card to Obafemi Awodesu to score shortly after halftime and then again in the 58th to win going away, 3-1.

11. New England Revolution (11)

On the road at Orlando, the Revs were down 2-0 and fought back to tie the game, and then found a way to tie it again at 3 to steal a point.

Good Enough for Government Work

12. Portland Timbers (13)

Sporting Kansas City is better now that Vermes is gone, but still not great, so a 1-0 home win is good but not great for the Timbers.

13. Orlando City SC (9)

Two disappointing ties in a row. First at Chicago but up a man for over a half, and now giving up leads of 2-0 and 3-2 at home to New England? Yeah, Oscar, your side has to drop.

14. San Diego FC (16)

Maybe this is too low for the debutants as a 2-1 win on the road is always a good thing, but it was St. Louis and while they pummelled FCD the week prior, the week before that was a 3-1 home loss to RSL, so we have reservations.

15. New York Red Bulls (18)

What to make of this? A whipping – 7-0 – is eye catching but it was at home against the hapless Galaxy. Considering other result, it is hard to make a huge thing of this win, and yet it was a win.

16. New York City FC (10)

What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on here? A 1-0 home loss to MONTREAL? The 2025 CF Montreal? Be glad you didn’t fall farther, folks. No bueno.

17. Austin FC (17)

Tough stretch for Nico and his side, playing Minnesota last week and losing to FCC, 2-1, in Ohio this week.

18. San Jose Earthquakes (20)

Who are these guys? They have been so up and down this year, with the latest being a 2-0 win at Colorado.

19. Chicago Fire (21)

For teams in this neighborhood, a win is a win, so beating Atlanta 2-1 at home is a good thing.

20. Colorado Rapids (15)

Is the Era Of Good Feelings over for the Rapids? Losing last week at D.C., and now losing 2-0 at home to San Jose.

21. Real Salt Lake (22)

After losing 2-1 at Vancouver the week before, RSL found a way to steal a point from North Texas, tying FC Dallas 1-1.

22. FC Dallas (19)

The response to a 5-0 whipping at the hands of an expansion side is not a 1-1 home draw to a team like Real Salt Lake.

FCD celebrates Anderson Julio’s goal against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Not Good At All

23. Toronto FC (28)

For a team that has really struggled this year, a 2-0 win at home – even over a team like D.C. United – is helpful. Can they build on it?

24. D.C. United (23)

See, this is a team that couldn’t build on it. They beat Colorado 2-1 the week before, but then couldn’t go to Toronto and get a point. Hence why they stay in this group.

25. St. Louis City SC (24)

In other circumstances, St. Louis would be punished more for losing 2-1 at home to an expansion side, but this City isn’t that good this year.

26. Sporting Kansas City (25)

They haven’t been as putrid as they were, but they still lost 1-0 at Portland, keeping them in this tier.

27. CF Montreal (30)

For a team that had been on the bottom recently, a 1-0 win at New York City is a very good result. They are going to have to do more than that to get out of this group, but that is a good sign that they have some potential to do it.

28. Houston Dynamo (27)

Who knows what would have happened but for the red card, but Seattle put them to the sword when given the chance, so all we know is that the Sounders won in Houston, 3-1, and the Dynamo still have lots of questions.

29. Atlanta United (26)

Who would have thought that Atlanta would only be on 10 points at this juncture? And losing 2-1 at Chicago doesn’t help fix that dynamic.

Absolutely Putrid

30. LA Galaxy (29)

Have we ever seen a reigning MLS Champ play so poorly? Three points two weeks into May? Losing SEVEN to nothing to the not-so-great New York Red Bulls? What is going on, Greg? Are you next?