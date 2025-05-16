FC Dallas and Shiner Beer announce matchday version of Shiner ¡Órale!

Shiner Beer and FC Dallas have announced a co-branded Shiner ¡Órale! FC can. The co-branded packaging will first appear this Saturday, May 17th, when FC Dallas hosts Houston Dynamo FC in a Texas Derby matchup at Toyota Stadium.

“To say we’re excited about the launch of Shiner ¡Órale! FC can at Toyota Stadium is an understatement,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This is more than a beer – it’s a celebration of Texas pride, soccer culture and the partnership between Shiner and FC Dallas, two brands that are deeply rooted in the Lone Star State.”

The co-branded beverage will be served exclusively during FC Dallas matches at Toyota Stadium, with plans for wider retail availability across North Texas in the near future.

The custom can’s design is said to be a nod to FC Dallas’ identity, “dressed in the club’s iconic red and blue and featuring jaguars sporting FC Dallas scarves,” as an homage to both team spirit and “Texas swagger.”

“Shiner is proud to partner with another Texas legend in FC Dallas and to further celebrate this partnership with our ¡Órale! “Futbol Cerveza” special release brew. This is truly one for the fans, a great-tasting, easy-drinking beer that celebrates the energy, passion, and culture of the FC Dallas fanbase,” said Shiner Brand Director Nick Weiland. “This is one of the most exciting designs we’ve ever worked on and another fantastic beer in our long history of brewing excellence. We can’t wait to crack one open with all the team supporters on matchday.”

The Shiner ¡Órale! FC can will be available for purchase at all concession locations serving beer inside Toyota Stadium starting Saturday, May 17.