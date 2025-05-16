Nine DFW call-ups for May U16 and U15 USWNT camps

DFW, always a hotbed for youth soccer talent, has nine players called up to the latest US U16 and U15 Women’s National Team camps in May in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The U-15 camp is running from May 18th to the 25th, and the U-16 camp is running from May 21st to the 28th. Fayetteville is the future home of the currently under-construction Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

All 48 players called in this camp are available for selection for the US team for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be made up primarily of 2008s.

US U15 Roster (2009s)

Goalkeepers (3): Olivia Hasan (Eclipse Select SC; Woodstock, Ill.), Isabelle Sanchez (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)



Defenders (8): Kylie Guerrero (Solar SC; Coppell, Texas), Cali Hejduk (Columbus United SC; Westerville, Ohio), Samara House (Maryland United FC; Silver Spring. Md.), Zoriah Jones (Florida Kraze Krush SC; Orlando, Fla.), Mercy Karson (Mustang SC; Walnut Creek, Calif.), Madison Kline (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Edwardsville, Ill.), Addison Staats (Solar SC; Forney, Texas), Emma Sullivan (San Juan SC; Carmichael, Calif.)



Midfielders (6): Fabianna Gutierrez (Legends FC; Granada Hills, Calif.), Natalia Hanson (Penn Fusion SA; Coatesville, Pa.), Samaya Khaleel (Florida Kraze Krush SC; Howey in the Hills, Fla.), Ainsley McGuire (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Valentina Perrotta (DC Power FC – USL Super League; Rockville, Md.), Carson Thompson (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas)



Forwards (7): Caroline Barrow (Albion Hurricanes FC; Houston, Texas), Ella Carr (Sting Austin; Spicewood, Texas), Ella Dietz (Arkansas Rising; Little Rock, Ark.), Addison Jericho (Florida Premier FC; Dunedin, Fla.), Rhea Steil (HTX Soccer; Spring, Texas), Tyana Thomas (Gwinnett SA; Monroe, Ga.), Ryder White (Virginia Development Academy; Woodbridge, Va.)

US U16 Roster (2008s)

Goalkeepers (3): Marley Higgins (PacNW SC; Portland, Ore.), Lola Ta (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas) , Lily Venneri (North Carolina Courage Academy; Wake Forest, N.C.)



Defenders (8): Emily Baxter (Tophat SC; Atlanta, Ga.), Chloe Griswell (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Alexandra Han (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas), Rachel Lawless-Felarca (Sting Dallas Royal; Dallas, Texas), Madeline Maves (Seattle United; Seattle, Wash.), Eloise Rubinstein (SUSA FC; Port Washington, N.Y.), Annabel Sharrer (Richmond United SC; Richmond, Va.), Izumi Wakatsuki (Tennessee SC; Franklin, Tenn.)



Midfielders (7): Kendall Conway (Lamorinda SC; Sonoma, Calif.), Sienna Fallone (Rochester New York FC; Rochester, N.Y.), Gabrielle Ferraro (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Internationals SC; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Mya Muniz (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas), Georgia Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Caroline Swann (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas)



Forwards (6): Layla Iglesias (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Bristol Kersh (Tophat SC; Flowery Branch, Ga.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Rhea Moore (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), Kyleigh Pete (Sting Dallas Royal; Grand Prairie, Texas), Deus Stanislaus (Players Development Academy; Fort Washington, Pa.)

Six players on the U-16 roster helped the USA win the 2024 Concacaf Girls’ Under-15 Championship in Costa Rica in defender Alexandra Han, midfielder Caroline Swann (two goals in that tournament) and forwards Kendall Conway (five goals), Bristol Kersh (one goal), Amari Manning (two goals) and Deus Stanislaus (three goals).

The U-15 GNT will scrimmage the U-16 GNT on May 24 during the crossover time of the two camps. Fourteen players over the two camps hail from Texas.