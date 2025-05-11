Texoma grabs a point on the road with a 0-0 draw at AV Alta FC

Texoma FC grabbed a point on the road at AV Alta FC – yes, the same club FC Dallas faced in the Open Cup – with a 0-0 draw during a late-night matchup out in California.

Texoma’s starting XI looked a little different this week in certain spots. Starting goalkeeper Mason McCready was benched, and Javier Garcia got the start in goal. Brayan Padilla’s 25-day contract with the club ended, so he was not available for selection. William Perkins, who was originally used as a right back earlier in the season, continues to be put in the winger position. Preston Kilwein slid out to left back as opposed to his normal left-center back position, and Angelo Calfo partnered with captain Jordan Chavez in the middle.

The first half did not see much notable action, with both teams only putting a single shot on goal between the two of them.

At halftime, David Mason came on for William Perkins after Perkins was injured. Luke McCormick was subbed on in the 64th minute for Bortniczuk. Solomon Asante made way for Lamin Jawneh in the 81st minute, and Dane Domic made a short cameo when he came on in the 95th minute for Spengler.

None of the substitutions were able to make a difference, but Texoma would manage to grab an impressive point on the road.

Texoma’s next match is against 11th-place Union Omaha at home on May 17th.