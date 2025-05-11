Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2025

FC Dallas earned a “terrible tie” point at home against Real Salt Lake this weekend. Our man Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some pics. Hopefully, they are better than the game.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Lalas Abubakar watches his pass against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Lucho Acosta looks for a teammate against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio drives through the RSL defense, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng pushes up field against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide looks upfield for an outlet against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Anderson Julio takes a touch against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FCD celebrates Anderson Julio’s goal against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Pedrinho looks for a way ahead against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris winds up for a cross against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo leaves his opponent behind against Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal makes his long-awaited return. Versus Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)