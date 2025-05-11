The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2025

When you get a team below you in the standings on your home field, go up a man in the 58th minute, you should be able to get a victory. Thus, in many respects, this 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake is quite a poor result.

“It wasn’t good enough. We were sloppy, we generated nothing. They [RSL] were the aggressors, they were bullying us around.” FCD Head Coach Eric Quill

The season is a third over, and FC Dallas falls to 10th with 16 points, 3 points ahead of RSL.

Let’s break it down.

Lineups and Tactics

Dallas started the game in the 4-3-1-2 (aka hybrid diamond 4) that they have used to the most effect of late. However, with Bernard Kamungo on for Logan Farrington, it was a 9’less shape with two wings and a 10. Much of the time, Lucho Acosta was positioned as the 9, defensively at least.

We learned later from the post-game radio show that Shaq Moore had some tightness in his hamstring. And since all the other right back options were out, Lalas Abubakar started at right back.

The social media, probably because of the three center backs, drew it up as a 3-4-3. It wasn’t. The TV guys had it right.

FC Dallas Xi vs Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Courtesy AppleTV)

With the sub of Pedrinho for Show Cafumana, FC Dallas shifted to a 4-2-3-1. Quill’s preferred formation. Still without a real 9 until Musa subbed in, it looked kind of like this.

The FC Dallas 2nd half 4-2-3-1 against RSL, May 10, 2025.

72nd minute, Peter Musa came on for Kamungo, finally giving FCD a 9. Pedrinho because kind of a false wing at that point.

81st minute, it was the return of Paxton Pomykal as he came on for Tsiki Ntsebeleng.

“Long time isn’t it? I told myself when I had surgery, the first game back, that I won’t be mad after the game. So I’m not mad that we tied. Looking past that, it was a long journey and I’m just happy to be back. I just want to contribute and help the team win.” Paxton Pomykal on his return

Real Salt Lake was in a 4-2-3-1.

Real Salt Lake XI at FC Dallas, May 10, 2025. (Courtesy RSL)

64th minute, after the red card, Dominik Marczuk replaced Zavier Gozo.

75th minute, Bode Davis caome on for Alex Katranis.

84th minute, double sub. Ariath Piol for Diego Luna and Jesus Barea for Diogo Goncalves.

Goals

0-1 Real Salt Lake goal. 24th minute. This is an absolute cracker and a phenomenal individual effort by Diego Luna. With a solo dribble, he takes Kaick and Ntsebeleng out of the play and hits it off the left post. Amazing.

1-1 FC Dallas goal. 53rd minute. This one is just about as impressive. Power, pace, drive, determination… Anderson Julio.

Lo Bueno

My choice for FC Dallas Man of the Match was Andreson Julio. The above goal was sensational, but beyond that, he felt like the only FCD man in danger of scoring all evening, even though his xG was less than Kamungo’s. 3 progressive carries and the goal. He also played some defense with 1 tackle, 2 interceptions, and 1 block. 1 in 4 recptions was progressive.

“I feel very happy to have scored against my former team, as they say in my country, the law of the ex. For me it was something nice, motivating, it was something special more than anything else that they gave me the opportunity to be able to be here in the MLS. I am very grateful for the opportunity.” Anderson Julio

Oz Urhoghide was, again, of course, amazing. He might even be trying to do too much. 92% passing, 6 progressive passes (although I think they are all to Norris), 2/3 on tackles, 2 blocks, 1 intercept, 8 recoveries, and 5 clears.

With the sub of Pedrinho, FC Dallas shifted to a 4-2-3-1. For the most part, I quite liked it. Granted a lot of it came up a man, so it’s hard to really take a ton away from this game.

“We changed structures and went to a 4-2-3-1, we played the pivots closer together and brought in Pedrinho, which, again, his quality, that’s the difference. Pedrinho with the ball, we were able to breathe, and we were able to make that first defender miss. His ability to dribble and beat the first defender is at a high level. So he just unbalances the opponent. Every time he beats one, they have to readjust right and bring in a second defender that has to come over. And that takes them out of shape. He’s able to find Lucho (Acosta), those two, they think at a high level together.” Coach Eric Quill

Paxton Pomykal‘s return was celebrated by the team and fans. He’s last league game came in November of 2023, with just 6 minutes played since, in March of 2024. His 9 minutes (officially) in this one must have been such a weight off his shoulders. Getting a million-dollar player back in the midfield will give this team a boost. His passing in the midfield would really be nice.

“I got chills hearing and seeing the support from the fans, it had been so long that you wonder when the time will ever come. I felt good, it has definitely been 434 days, obviously the first game back I have something to build on and get a little sharper, and contribute more to the team.” Paxton Pomykal

RSL’s Zavier Gozo made my eyes pop multiple times. Can’t wait to see what becomes of that player.

Camino del Medio

Lucho Acosta had a better game than he did against San Diego, up to 72% passing (from 64%), he had 4 shot-creating actions, 4 progressive passes, 6 progressive recptions, and 3/4 on take-ons. Just 3 miscontrols this time. Solid. But the Lucho Acosta problem continues… he seems to be unwilling to pass to Kamungo much and will often dribble into trouble if he can’t find an outlet he trusts (like Andreson Julio). And while 7 passes into the final third and 6 into the penalty area sound great, none of them were key passes, which is a pass that directly leads to a shot and an xA of just 0.5

The Lalas Abubakar experiment at right back wasn’t awful. At least defensively. 60 touches, 83% passing, 3 progressive passes. He didn’t have a ton of defensive actions with just 1 intercept and 2 clears, but that’s about the same as Ibeagha, who had 1 block and 2 clears while in the middle. Getting forward, to be fair, is a big ask for him. He just doesn’t provide a lot there, and he really should have taken that shot late since there was nothing in the middle open for that attempted cross.

“I am not a true right back but I will do whatever it takes to help the team. We didn’t win tonight but we worked hard and came from behind here at home versus a tough team so it was a great team effort.” Lalar Abubakar

Kaick in the middle shows promise (his range is immense) with 88% passing and 4 progressive passes leading to 2 shot-creating actions. That can be built on. The defense was solid as well, 2/3 on tackles, 1 intercept, 2 clears; again, the range helps. But there’s a red flag I noticed… just 1 for 4 in dribblers challenged. And he did not do well on the goal by Moonboy.

Muy Feo

Bernard Kamungo really struggled to find the game, and that may be because of his teammates. They just don’t seem willing to pass to him. He had only 14 receptions and just 18 touches total in 71 minutes. By comparison, Musa had 16 receptions and 16 touches in 19 minutes. With those 18 touches, Bernie had 3 shot-creating actions (1 less than Acosta did with 81 touches), 1 progressive carry, and was 2/2 on take-ons. However, he had 3 TOs – the same as Acosta – but 3 TOs in just 18 touches isn’t great. So maybe you can see why he’s not trusted, but when you don’t include all 11 players, it’s like you’re a self-inflicted man down. So maybe it’s clear why FCD didn’t create enough chances.

