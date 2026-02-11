The Hoops are back with FCD’s DNA Kit

FC Dallas has unveiled its new primary jersey for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns. Dubbed the DNA Kit, the new red and blue jersey pays homage to the club’s history from the first iteration of pin hoops in the 1997 Dallas Burn Jerseys, through the FC Dallas rebrand, to the modern classics such as the 2016 double winning season.

The 2026 DNA Kit (FC Dallas Communications)

“I like the DNA kit,” said FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide. “I like the return back to the original hoops in blue and red. The material is a lot better. I’m quite happy with it, I am excited to wear it this season.”

Major League Soccer will feature adidas’ Climacool+ technology for the first time in 2026. The brand new authentic style, typically reserved for less than a dozen elite club and national teams, features a lighter breathable fabric, strategic ventilation zones in both the torso and a new seamless integration of the German mark’s iconic three stripes, in addition to holographic heat-pressed elements.

The new hooped jersey features bold red and blue hoops with a white pinhoop reminiscent of the 1997 and 2016 US Open Cup winning teams. A second shade of red mini-hoops adorn the jersey, in addition to a star pattern featured within the blue hoops. Similar to that 2016 jersey, the collar and cuffs are red white and blue, and the look is completed with blue shorts and red socks.

Children’s Health continues to sponsor the primary jersey, while two long-standing design elements keep their place in the Lone Star Flag on the rear of the neck, and a revamped Lamar Hunt tribute jock tag.

The FC Dallas players will dress for the first time at tomorrow’s Cocktails and Cleats event for the FC Dallas Foundation, before debuting the new look in the 2026 season-opening game against Toronto FC on February 21.

The new kit is now on sale at the MLS online store and in person at Soccer 90.