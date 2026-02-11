DFW’s Ward and Staats called into US U16 camp in Türkiye

US U16 Girls’ National Team lead by head coach Katie Schoepfer is holding a training camp to play three matches at the UEFA Development Tournament being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from February 16th to the 27th. Two players from the DFW area have been named to the team: Addison Staats of Solar SC and Brynlie Ward of FC Dallas.

The USA will face Spain on Feb. 21, Denmark on Feb. 23, and England on Feb. 26. All the games will be played at Emirhan Sports Center Stadium in Antalya, Türkiye.

“We felt it would be an excellent opportunity to get 40 different players three extremely valuable games of international experience while we are in a development year preparing for qualifying for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup,” said Schoepfer. “We want to make this pool as deep as possible going into the next World Cup and with the camps so close together, that’s a lot of school to miss. I’m looking forward to taking this group to Türkiye for three great matches.”

All 20 players on the roster were born in 2010, which is the birth cutoff year to be eligible for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, qualification for which will take place at the 2027 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship this Spring.

Edit: I just learned that Stella Spitzer used to play for Solar and went to Allegiance Academy prior to signing with Carolina.

US U16 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

International Training Camp – Türkiye

Goalkeepers (2): Molly Gaffney (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Carmen O’Dea (FC Barcelona; Barcelona, Spain)

Defenders (6): Cali Hejduk (Columbus United SC; Westerville, Ohio), Mercy Karson (Mustang SC; Walnut Creek, Calif.), Kendra Kates (Albion Hurricanes FC; Friendswood, Texas), Madison Kline (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Edwardsville, Ill.), Addison Staats (Solar SC; Forney, Texas), Lilly Yakel (Portland Thorns Academy; Camas, Wash.)

Midfielders (6): Carly Barnes (Penn Fusion SA; Havertown, Pa.), Mia Sommers (FC Prime; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Avery Walbruch (La Roca FC; Highland, Utah), Brynlie Ward (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Sofia White (Bethesda SC; Kensington, Md.), Hannah Yu (Nationals SC; Troy, Mich.)

Forwards (6): Anaya Bursey (Real Colorado; Broomfield, Colo.), Koi Edwards (Legends FC; Chino Hills, Calif.), Tatum Gardner (Arizona Arsenal SC; Queen Creek, Ariz.), Riley Rountree (Eastside FC; Seattle, Wash.), Stella Spitzer (Carolina Ascent FC; Lewis Center, Ohio), Addison Stout (Mustang SC; Pleasanton, Calif.)