The Breakdown – FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, March 2025

A point on the road in MLS is always a good thing, even though FCD will probably feel they could have won this one. This was probably the first of many high-scoring games this year. You gotta love this team’s never-say-die mentality.

Some teams fold up and call it a night, but not this group because we played outstanding football. We created and were able to score some goals from those chances. FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

Let’s break it down.

Lineups and Tactics

FC Dallas is in the 4-2-3-1 of course. Bernard Kamungo was dropped in favor of Pedrinho. More on that on the podcast.

The FC Dallas XI at Colorado Rapids, March 1, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

61st minute, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Kamungo came on for Ramiro and Pedrinho. Then in the 76th, Logan Farrington replaced Anderson Julio.

Since the Rapids don’t so a shape on socials, here’s their XI from MLS.

Colorado Rapids XI vs FC Dallas, March 1, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

In the 64th, Michael Edwards and Connor Ronan replaced Josh Atencio and Chidozie Awaziem.

72nd minute, Calvin Harris and Omir Fernández repalce Kévin Cabral and Oliver Larraz.

And in the 83rd, Anderson Rosa replaces our old friend Reggie Cannon.

Goals

0-1 Colorado Rapids goal. 6th minute. Is it a cross? Is it a shot? Doesn’t matter I guess as Keegan Rosenberry gets a goal.

0-2 Colorado Rapids goal. 39th minute. A deflected cross from Djordje Mihailovic finds Rafael Navarro ahead of Osaze Urhoghide for the nod-in.

1-2 FC Dallas goal. 43rd minute. Technically an unassisted goal for Pedrinho cause of the deflection but the build-up play was quite nice for FC Dallas. Moore, Musa, and Julio were all involved.

“Pedrinho has great ideas, speed and composure. That winger position is up for grabs, and I want them to compete for that role.” Coach Quill

2-2 FC Dallas goal. 45th minute. What a combo between Petar Musa and Lucho Acosta. Fantastic skill on display.

3-2 FC Dallas goal. 68th minute. Amazing patience by Petar Musa and a pure goal-scorer’s flick for the goal.

3-3 Colorado Rapids goal. 72nd minute. Rafael Navarro gets his second goal of the night and his 5th against Dallas in 4 games. Tsiki Ntsabeleng fails to track Oliver Larraz who finds Navarro in the middle.

Lo Bueno

My Man of the Match was Lucho Acosta. As I said in my three things, he’s got an infectious drive and energy that I think the team feeds off of. I loved the work between Acosta and Musa, the way they looked for each other, the body language, and the way they celebrated together. 8 progressive passes, 5 shot-creating actions, 1 goal-creating action, and 5 passes into the penalty area. He also crossed the 20,000 minutes played in MLS mark in this game. He also got his 170th goal contribution in MLS, just the 13th player to reach that milestone in league history.

Unsurprisingly, Petar Musa was also excellent. 56 touches (wow), 2 of 3 shots on target, 5 progressive passes, 0.4 xA, 0.5 xG, 1 assist, 85% passing, 10 progressive receptions, and 6 recoveries. I would like him to be even a little higher up the field.

I like that Coach Quill only used 3 subs. Just sub what you need to, don’t sub just to sub. Particularly when you are still trying to build cohesion and understanding of the system. At least, I hope that’s the reason and not lack of faith in his bench.

FCD is playing through Sebastian LLetget, he had 67 touches to lead FCD. He had three shot-creating actions and 3 progressive passes. He’s also doing a nice job defensively with 2/3 tackles, 1 intercept, and 4 blocks.

I love how solid FCD’s shape is compared to the Rapids. I’m not sure it’s decisive or anything but it builds confidence in a balance of structure everyone can understand. I’m not sure everyone has always understood all the tactics in the last few years.

Shape graphic courtesy MLS Analytics on blue sky.

Camino del Medio

Better performance from Shaq Moore getting forward on the right. 4 shot-creating actions, 4 progressive passes. He doesn’t dribble much, but 2 of his 5 carries were progressive. 2 key passes and 3 passes into the box. The defensive connection to Ibeagha still could use some work as all the Rapids joy came through that area.

We know Quill’s team isn’t looking to out-possess people and that will be particularly true on the road. So being down 57% to 43% in possession is no big deal. After all, FCD’s xG (aka getting into good positions) was higher than Colorado’s – 2.4 to 2.3 (said MLS) – even without having as much of the ball.

Muy Feo

Ramiro is getting bypassed in midfield with just 33 touches. His 5 progressive passes aren’t bad but the 0 progressive carries is. 1 block, 2 intercepts, 1 clear. The whole game went around him. 0 progressive line receptions too.

For the 2nd straight week, the broadcast got Pedrinho wrong. In week 1 they called him Alan Velasco, maybe cause of the #20. This week his name and photo were wrong in the XI. Funny enough, Apple tried fo fix it for anyone watching on the re-air. Even when they did fix the headshot, it should just read “Pedrinho” and not “Pedro Martins.”

The Tsiki Ntsabeleng sub showed a weakness in the current roster build. When Ramiro needed to come off, Ntsabeleng was the choice as a 6. He’s not a 6, in fact, he’s a defensive liability (see goal 3). With Show Cafumana not back in full team training and Coach Quill, apparently, not having enough faith in Nolan Norris (age and experience?) he was forced to turn to Nsabeleng… and it didn’t work.

Logan Farrington sure didn’t look offside to me.

When you give up 3 goals, something is off in your defense. Even if some of them were fluky. When all three come down the same left side and all three include a cross through the middle from that side, then perhaps there can be some focus in on finding something to fix.

“We need to be focused on all of our lines. Like I told you, this is only the beginning, and we have a really long way to go. We are still getting to know each other every day. Little by little, we will be getting better so we can clean up these mistakes in the future matches.” Anderson Julio

