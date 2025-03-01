FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – game info and lineup prediction

“I love winning, I f***ing love winning! You know what I’m saying? It’s, like, better than losing?” – Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh

FC Dallas notched its first road win of 2025 last weekend, matching the club’s road win total from last season. Needless to say, a good start.

Your 1st place Los Toros (1-0-0, 3 points) travel to Commerce City, Colorado, to face the 9th place Colorado Rapids (0-0-1, 1 point) at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is at 8:30 pm CT. Dallas hasn’t won there since 2014. This is the Rapids 2025 home opener.

The Rapids lost to LAFC on Tuesday and were eliminated from the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. There is an investigation underway into the reported use of abusive language in that game.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Blake Price, Warren Barton

– Apple TV Spanish: Jorge Perez Navarro, Marcelo Balboa

– Local Audio: Ryan Figert and Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Out: Léo Chú – illness

Out: Paxton Pomykal – knee

Out: Geovane Jesus – knee

Show Cafumana (Illness) is no longer on the injury list but I’m told Cafumana has not rejoined the team full-time in training. So we’ll continue to leave him out of the 18 for now.

Colorado Rapids

Out: Ted Ku-DiPietro – Shoulder

Out: Jackson Travis – Upper Body

Out: Sam Vines – Lower Body

Questionable: Andreas Maxsø – Knee

Questionable: Connor Ronan – Thigh

Questionable: Darren Yapi – Shoulder

FCD Lineup Prediction

FC Dallas played fairly well at Houston with only a couple of subpar performances.

The one notable change, based on play, could be Bernie Kamungo with either Pedrinho or Logan Farrington in. But I think Coach Eric Quill will want to support his winger a bit and give him another game or two.

So basically I’m predicting the same XI as the Houston game and therefore the same bench as that game other than Chú.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Colorado Rapids, March 1, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Enzo Newman

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Patrickson Delgado

Tarik Scott

Pedrinho

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, March 1, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Lorenzo Hernandez

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Nick Balcer

4TH: Abdou Ndiaye

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-30-19 (125 goals scored, 108 goals conceded)

: 35-30-19 (125 goals scored, 108 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL away: 9-21-11 (48 goals scored, 62 goals conceded)

FC Dallas had a record of 1-0-0 when trailing at halftime.

Osaze Urhoghide has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 33.89 KM/21.06 miles per hour. He ranks 16th across MLS.

Dallas looks to get its second consecutive road victory for the first time since 2018.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in its last 21 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W15, D6).

Dallas is currently on a five-game winless streak versus the Rapids. Dallas’ last win in Colorado was on Oct. 18, 2014.

Lalas Abubakar (FCD) and Reggie Cannon (COL) each used to play for the other club.

The series goes back to the beginning of MLS. The Dallas Burn were the opponents for the first-ever Colorado Rapids home game back in 1996. A 3-1 win for the Rapids built on a Marcel Balboa brace.