North Texas SC ads Nicky Law and Hamin Kwon to technical staff

North Texas SC has added two to its coaching and technical staff for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season: Nicky Law & Hamin Kwon. In addition, Phil Gomez has been promoted to a full-time role.

Nicky Law comes to North Texas SC from Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL. Law was named interim head coach of the Rowdies on July 27, 2023, and remained an assistant coach for 2024. Law spent 15 years playing in England and Scotland’s top divisions before joining Indy Eleven in the USL on Jan. 30, 2021. Law retired from professional soccer in 2023.

Hamin Kwon holds a degree in kinesiology and exercise science from DePauw University. Kwon spent the 2024 season with Indy Eleven as the club’s performance and sports science coach.

Phil Gomez has been promoted to full-time second assistant coach for North Texas SC after helping the club win the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup under former interim head coach Michel Garbini. Gomez joined the FC Dallas organization in 2008 and is the head coach of the FC Dallas Academy U13 boys team.

Kyle Zobeck returns for his third year as goalkeeper coach for North Texas SC.

North Texas SC’s complete technical staff

Matt Denny, general manager and vice president

John Gall, head coach

Nicky Law , assistant coach

, assistant coach Phil Gomez, assistant coach

Kyle Zobeck, goalkeeper coach

Hamin Kwon , performance coach

, performance coach Sean Dunbar, head athletic trainer

Payton Price, assistant athletic trainer

Curran Dhar, performance analyst

Daniel Vargas, equipment manager

Jackson Goodwin, team administrator