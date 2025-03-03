Yet another DFW local club at the (unofficial) division four level was announced today as Dallas Central FC joins The League for Clubs. Dallas Central FC is a newly established club and there’s little to be found about them.

“We believe The League for Clubs provides the perfect platform for us to grow and compete at a high level, aligning with our vision of building a strong, sustainable soccer club,” said Dru Wright, President of Central Dallas FC on The Lague for Clubs’ website.

“We are eager to contribute to the league’s competitive environment, collaborate with fellow clubs, and engage with passionate fans who share our love for the game. We look forward to the upcoming season, the challenges ahead, and the opportunity to make our mark in this league. We can’t wait to get started,” added Zach Kennedy, Central Dallas FC General Manager.

From some googling, it seems possible there is a BVB Dallas connection/relationship at play here as Wright is apparently the Executive Technical Director & College Program Director for BVB International Academy North America (aka BVB Dallas).

Kennedy is the “Current CEO and founder of upcoming startup company Train 4 Change” as well as being a BVB Dallas ECNL Coach based on what could be his X/twitter profile.

Dallas Central FC will compete in the Central Region in 2025. They are the seventh announced club to join TLfC that is based in Texas, joining FC Revolution, FC Dallas U23s, Corinthians FC of San Antonio, Central Texas Coyotes (Temple), Austin United FC, Houston Regals SCA, and The Rio Grande Valley Soccer Project, which will be officially named in March. Tulsa Athletic, FC Wichita, and Oklahoma City 1889 are also in the Central Region.

Dallas Central FC