Diego Pepi joins Texoma FC on loan for 2025

Texoma FC has acquired forward Diego Pepi on loan from MLS side FC Dallas for the 2025 USL League One season. Diego – a recent FC Dallas homegrown signing – is the younger brother of Ricardo Pepi.

“I am super excited to be a part of the inaugural Texoma FC squad. ” said Pepi. “One of my favorite quotes, ‘Hard work is worthless for those that don’t believe in themselves,’ motivates me for the season ahead. I will be sure that the hard work I put in for my teammates and the Texoma community is showcased in my game.”

The 20-year-old Pepi has played over 30 games for North Texas SC, FC Dallas’ professional development team. He came up through the FC Dallas system, primarily playing for their ECNL side until he made his MLS Next Pro debut, then joined the Academy.

“When we were made aware of the opportunity to bring him in on loan, it was an opportunity we wanted to jump at.” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “In the year that he is with us, we want to take his game to another level so that when he returns to FC Dallas, he is primed and ready to compete for a starting role in the MLS.”

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

Diego Pepi takes part in a preseason scrimmage with Texoma FC. (Courtesy Texoma FC)