The basics of the Quill’s FC Dallas 3-4-3

The back half of the 2025 season, mostly because of the shortcomings of his center backs, FC Dallas Coach Eric Quill has been running a 3-4-3. It seems quite probable he will continue with this shape for the rest of the season.

This FCD 3-4-3 isn’t super complicated; it’s not like Quill is running flex center backs or inverted wingbacks.

And in this space today, we’re not talking about any presses, triggers, or rotations… much. This is just the simple stuff. If you are a coach or high-level player, this isn’t going to be for you.

So let’s talk about how the 3-4-3 flexes in simple teams. Remember, tactics are fluid.

The Basic Quill 3-4-3

Just like Nico Estevez, Quill is using a 3-4-3 with narrow wings. They are out wide, hugging the lines. Would we go so far as to call them false wings? That’s not too far off the mark, as you will see. It’s why we see Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington, and Anderson Julio more often than not, players who are used to being in the center channel.

Quill’s base 3 4 3

Quill’s current side does a lot of sitting and defending in a low block. They will do some small build-out, but they mostly bypass midfield and try to get forward in a hurry before the defense is set and recovered. It’s quick and aggressive.

So let’s talk about the transition.

Befensive Low Block: 5-4-1

FC Dallas in 2025 sits in the low block a lot, and they don’t care about possession.

First, the 3-4-3 transitions back into defense.

The 3-4-3 transitions to defense.

Before settling into the 5-4-1.

Quill’s low block 5-4-1.

You will see this shape for much of the game as the Los Toros defend as a collective. Fbref had FCD at just 35% possession against the Timbers last game. So, lots of this 5-4-1 game state.

Attacking Forward: Almost a W-M

As the team wins the ball and quickly attacks the other way, the wingbacks and wing/10s spring forward.

Attacking forward from the low block 5-4-1.

The team passes through the base state 3-4-3 and into an advanced, almost W-M attacking set. This advanced shape is why the center backs spread wide and sometimes look like outside backs.

Quill’s attacking position that almost a W-M.

This is where some decision-making comes into the offense.

The wingbacks “normally,” but not always, both go high and wide, creating the W-M look.

But sometimes, instead, we see a W/10 go wide and 6/8 spring forward into zone 14. In this state, one of the wingbacks might be staying put, and it looks for a time more like a back 4. Against the Timbers, the eye test said Shaq Moore stayed home more than Bernie Kamungo. (This is the shift that confuses people.)

A 6/8 crashing forward into zone 14.

Sometimes in this shape, as I’ve indicated with an arrow, we see one of the center backs chase the opposition 9 or 10 into the defensive midfield to prevent transition back against them. In this case, the wingback needs to pay attention to notice this shift and get back to recreate the “three” sitting deep in the W-M.

Note, we haven’t seen “inverted” wingbacks with one sliding into the vacated 6/8 spot.

A 2-Deep Depth Chart

Every game, we learn more about how Coach Quill might rotate this relatively new (for this season) shape. I think he’s still fiddling with his rotations, too, working in new pieces. So, let’s not write this in Stone.

But here are my thoughts… to this point.

Musa

(Farrington) Delgado

Pedrinho Farrington

Julio

Kamungo

Torquato

Ramiro

Cappis



Kaick

Lletget Moore

(Ramiro) Abubakar

Norris Urhoghide Ibeagha

Augusto Paes

Collodi

Some things I will be looking for going forward:

When Anderson Julio is ready to start, who sits? Logan Farrington or Patrickson Delgado ?

is ready to start, who sits? or ? If Pedrinho can get out of the doghouse, he would factor at 10/W.

can get out of the doghouse, he would factor at 10/W. Can someone like Christian Cappis or Sebastian Lletget supplant Ramiro at the 6/8?

or supplant at the 6/8? Is Nolan Norris a CB again, and can he win a place? 6 or WB?

a CB again, and can he win a place? 6 or WB? Shaq Moore needs time off badly. Can Ramiro or Lletget give him a spell?

needs time off badly. Can Ramiro or Lletget give him a spell? Is Sam Sarver a 9, wing, or wing-back in this shape?

a 9, wing, or wing-back in this shape? Can Louicius Deedson play that narrow 10/W, 9, or WB? Or should we just think about him for next year, mainly? (He sure seems like a signing for a 4-2-3-1.)

And once again, you can see why I saw if you want to run 3 at the back, you need 6 center backs on your roster, and FCD currently has 5 (maybe).

Enjoy the games.