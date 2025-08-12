Dallas Trinity lands UT Southwestern and Scottish Rite for Children as kit sponsor

Dallas Trinity FC has signed a deal with Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center as the official front-of-kit sponsors with multi-year partnerships starting with the 2025/26 season Super League season.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with organizations that not only lead in their respective fields but also share our passion for community,” said Charlie Neil, President of Dallas Trinity FC. “Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center represent the very best of Dallas, and these partnerships bring strength, trust, and care to our badge—and to the fans who wear it.”

Just like with FC Dallas’ split sponsorship, the two brands will adorn the two different Dallas Trinity kits.

Dallas Trinity FC 2025-26 jerseys with new sponsors. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Scottish Rite for Children will serve as the front-of-kit sponsor for the primary jersey and has been named the official pediatric healthcare partner of Dallas Trinity FC.

“This is an exciting moment for us!” says Scottish Rite for Children President/CEO Robert L. Walker. “Women’s professional sports are reaching new heights, and we are honored to stand alongside these incredible athletes. As the official pediatric healthcare partner of Dallas Trinity FC, Scottish Rite celebrates not only their skill and dedication on the field but also the role they play in showing young people what is possible when you chase your dreams.”

UT Southwestern Medical Center, which will serve as the front-of-kit sponsor for the secondary jersey and is recognized as the official health care partner of Dallas Trinity FC.

“UT Southwestern is proud to support Dallas Trinity FC and the broader mission of advancing health and excellence through sport,” said Marc Nivet, Ed.D., M.B.A., Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement at UT Southwestern Medical. “As an academic medical center, we are committed to improving lives across our community – including through the care our faculty provide at Scottish Rite for Children. This partnership with Dallas Trinity FC reflects our shared dedication to empowering athletes and inspiring future generations through leadership, resilience, and teamwork.”

Terms of the deals were negotiated by Sports Revenue Advisors.