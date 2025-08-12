Foro SC names FC Dallas product and MLS Cup Champ Mikey Ambrose as Head Coach

Foro SC has named former MLS Cup winner and FC Dallas product Mikey Ambrose as its next head coach.

Ambrose won an MLS Cup with Atlanta United in 2018 and also played for Austin Aztez, Orlando City, Inter Miami, Charleston Battery, and the De Moines Menace during his career. Ambrose was a member of the FC Dallas Academy from 2009 to 2012, before playing college soccer at Maryland. Ambrose is a former US U17, U18, and U20. He also holds a USSF B National Coaching license.

“Bringing in a coach of Mikey’s caliber is not just a statement-it’s proof of the work we’ve put in over the years,” said Brayan Padilla, Foro SC General Manager. “We’ve built a club that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with professional organizations, and now we’re taking the next step in raising the standard for semi-pro soccer in Texas and beyond.”

Mikey Ambrose at Atlanta United. (Courtesy Atlanta United)

In its six-year history, Foro SC has been ranked among the top semi-pro teams in the nation, competing in top leagues such as UPSL and The League for Clubs. Foro has also qualified twice for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, earning signature victories over Austin FC and Texoma FC, and has claimed five conference championships.

The club’s program was built Michel Garbini – former FC Dallas player and current assistant coach – with a culture that persists at Foro SC today. With Ambrose joining as the second MLS player to coach in the club’s history, Foro SC is the only semi-pro program in the nation to feature two former MLS players as head coaches.