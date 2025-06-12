Texoma FC’s Javier Garcia voted USL-1 Player of the Month for May

Texoma FC goalkeeper Javier Garcia has been voted USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Garcia didn’t make his first league start until May, but in the month he made 12 saves with a save percentage of 92.1%, only allowing 1 goal and earning 2 clean sheets. He was twice named USL League One Team of the Week in the month and earned back-to-back Save of the Week honors.

“I’m happy to see Javi getting the recognition to highlight just how well he’s done over the course of this month,” said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. “He very much deserves the plaudits. I’m really proud of what he’s achieved so far. There’s a lot more to achieve, but the most important thing is that Texoma FC players are getting recognized and hopefully this will be the first of many for Javi.”

“I’m very honored to have been chosen as the May Player of the Month. I’m grateful to God and everyone who continues to support me,” said Garcia. “ Getting my first start in May gave me the opportunity to make an impact on the team and help us get results, which in turn led us to our first clean sheet against AV Alta and first win against Union Omaha, achievements I’m very proud of.”

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium to face South Georgia Tormenta Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm CST.