Trinity’s Sealy Strawn named USL Super League Young Player of the Year

Dallas Trinity FC’s Sealey Strawn had been voted the USL Super League Young Player of the Year. Strawn made 7 starts in 19 appearances, with 4 goals (3rd on Trinity) and 2 assists.

“I’m honored to be named Young Player of the Year,” Strawn said. “Thank you to the USL for this amazing recognition and to Dallas Trinity, my coaches, and teammates for trusting me on the field, that led to growth in my confidence as a player. I’m so grateful for the support of my family and our fans that showed up every game to support Dallas.”

Strawn recorded 71% passing accuracy on 309 total passes, 55% duel success, and 60% tackle success. She also tallied 10 interceptions, eight clearances, 11 shots, and 14 chances created.

“Sealey absolutely deserves this award,” said Chris Petrucelli, Dallas Trinity General Manager. “Her growth from day one until now has been fantastic. She has embraced what it takes to be a professional player. She became a very important part of our team. And she did all of this while still representing both her youth club, Solar SC, and the US Youth National Team. She’s humble, hardworking, an extremely talented player, and a first-class individual. I couldn’t be happier for both her and her family.”

The US U19 and U20 has committed to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2026.

The 2024/25 USL Super League Awards were voted on by each club’s technical staff following the conclusion of the 2024/25 USL Super League regular season. Strawn earned the award with 50 percent of the votes. Fort Lauderdale United FC striker Kiara Locklear and Lexington SC forward Maithe Lopez finished tied for second on 12.5 percent. Overall, seven players received votes for Young Player of the Year.