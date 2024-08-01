Texoma FC signs with stadium construction partner

Texoma FC has announced an agreement with Clearwater, Florida based company Sports Facilities Companies (SFC). Within the partnership, Texoma FC will begin construction on a 7,000 seat stadium that will serve as home to Texoma FC’s first team.

Alongside the first team stadium, SFC will construct the facilities for Texoma FC’s academy.Additionally, an indoor athletic facility with indoor courts, turf fields, and a fitness center open to the public through memebership will be built.

Texoma FC President Ben Watson said, “It is no secret that Texoma is primed for catalytic growth with the influx of more $35 billion worth of businesses coming to the region. Elevating the fan experience is a focus for Texoma FC and with the right mix of restaurants, retail, and entertainment assets the club will be able to create a destination that leverages the sports assets as catalysts for incremental retail development for the greater Texoma community.”