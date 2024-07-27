Two DFW locals named to US U15 Girls National Team for Concacaf Championship

The US, aiming for its 4th straight U15 Concacaf Championship, has named their team for the 2024 edition to take place August 5th to the 11th in Alajuela, Costa Rica. Two DFW locals, Alexandra Han of Solar SC and Carolina Swann of DKSC, have been named to the team.

Before the competition, the U15s will train together in Carson, Calif. from July 28th to the 31st. Four players will join the team for that pre-tournament training camp including forward Giselle Aguilar of Solar SC.

Group A – League A Schedule

Date Opponenet Time Mon, Aug 5 Jamaica Noon CT Tues, Aug 6 Costa Rica 10 am CT Thur, Aug 8 Haiti Noon CT

All matches will be streamed through the Concacaf YouTube platform and Concacaf Go.

US U15 Roster for Concacaf Championship

GOALKEEPERS (2): Anne Fowler (Chicago FC United; Northfield, Ill.), Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.)

DEFENDERS (6): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Athletics; Overland Park, Kan.), Alexandra Han (Solar SC; Dallas, Texas), Bristol Kersh (TopHat SC; Flowery Branch, Ga.), Chloe Miller (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Monte Sereno, Calif.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Elena Vera (Davis Legacy SC; Fairfield, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kendall Conway (Lamorinda SC; Sonoma, Calif.), Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Deus Stanislaus (Player Development Academy; Fort Washington, Pa.), Caroline Swann (D’Feeters Kicks SC; Dallas, Texas)

FORWARDS (5): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), KK Ream (Utah Avalanche; Herriman, Utah), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas), Mak Whitham (Slammers FC HB Koge; Granite Bay, Calif.)

Training Camp Invitees

Goalkeeper Layla Tucakovic (FC Bay Area Surf; San Jose, Calif.), midfielders Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.) and Daphne Van der Weide (Virginia Development Academy; Vienna, Va.) and forward Giselle Aguilar (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas).