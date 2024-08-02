DTFC loans Dallas-native Meza from Reign; adds Winebrenner from NC Courage

Dallas Trinity FC has made two further additions to its roster ahead of its inaugural season.

Highly rated Solar SC product Sam Meza joins on loan from NWSL side Seattle Reign, while former TCU Horned Frog Jenna Winebrenner signed with the team after being waived by North Carolina Courage.

Balch Springs-raised Meza played for Dallas Kicks and Solar SC as a youth, progressing to be a regular in the US U-20 YWNT team. After 72 appearances for UNC, Seattle Reign traded up to draft Meza 17th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

Injuries delayed the 22-year-old’s debut, which came in the Summer Cup against Utah Royals.

Seattle exercised their contract option for the 2025 season, while loaning Meza to DTFC for an undisclosed fee.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Sam to get increased game exposure at the professional level and continue to progress as a player,” said Seattle Reign GM Lesle Gallimore. “We’re confident that this chapter will help her develop and prepare her for the 2025 NWSL season.”

Kansas City-native Jenna Winebrenner joins the Dallas back line from North Carolina Courage.

The 25-year-old signed with the Courage as an injury replacement earlier this year, but did not feature for the two-time NWSL champions.

After 55 appearances with Notre Dame, Winebrenner transferred to TCU for her senior year where she played every minute as the Big 12 Tournament title made its way to Fort Worth.

Drafted 41st overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Winebrenner played 19 times over two seasons with her hometown KC Current.

“We thank Jenna for her efforts this season and wish her the best of luck in her next journey,” said NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. “She came to work every day to improve herself and this team during her time here. There is a certain level of professionalism needed as a pro and Jenna embodied every bit of it. We are excited to watch her continued growth and know she will continue to have an impact on those around her moving forward. Again, we cannot thank Jenna enough for her time here at the club.”

Another USL Super League signing with a local connection is Taylor Smith. The Fort Worth-born defender-turned-striker agreed a mutual contract termination with NJ/NY Gotham FC as the NWSL team reduced its roster size.

A two-time NWSL Champion, the former USWNT player spent time on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the year until an injury forced her return to New York.